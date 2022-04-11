Why You Should Be Using Salt And A Lemon To Clean Your Cutting Board

If you're one of those people that gets excited about the latest cleaning hack , then buckle up because we have just the one for you. When it comes to keeping your kitchen clean, we could probably all agree that the easier and more cost-effective the method, the better. Luckily, there are plenty of options when it comes to economically reasonable commercial cleaners that can do the job quickly and effectively.

However, what if you are sensitive to harsh chemicals, like bleach, for instance? In this case, it can be very beneficial to reach for a more natural solution to clean and disinfect the kitchen. Items such as vinegar and baking soda have long since been a staple for a more environmentally and skin-friendly way to keep your kitchen spotless. When it comes to cleaning your trusty wooden cutting board, you want to be careful with how and what you use to clean it as well. For starters, you should not place it in the dishwasher with your other kitchen items, nor should you leave it to soak in the sink, advises The New York Times . This will keep your cutting board from drying out, splitting, or warping. For the actual cleaning part of the process, there is a practical and natural way of taking care of your chopping block.

The Cutting Board Cleaning Hack To Trump All Others

To keep your cutting board free from harmful bacteria and to stop stains from setting in, you can use a combination of lemon and salt. Lemons contain a strong citric acid, which fights bacteria and fungus and can even help lift stains from a variety of surfaces, per The Spruce . In the case of your wooden cutting board, the citric acid penetrates the surface to disinfect and remove tough smells and stains.

Now, if you pair the sanitizing, stain-fighting power of a lemon with the abrasive properties of salt, then you have a winning combination. For the best results, Today recommends using coarse grain salt — kosher salt would work perfectly — and sprinkling it on your cutting board. Then get a lemon — either fresh or one that has been a little neglected in your fridge — and cut it in half around the center. Next, use the inner portion to rub the salt in and around the surface of the board. The gritty texture of the salt and the citric acid in the lemon will help scrub away debris and stains as it disinfects. When you are finished, simply pass the cutting board underneath warm water and pat dry with a kitchen towel.

