NJ mom inspires movie about son's overdose

pix11.com
 4 days ago

"It’s been very difficult but I signed on for this," Linda Lajterman, whose 19-year-old son died of a drug overdose, told PIX11 News....

pix11.com

Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
SheKnows

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Eager to Have Jennifer Garner at Their Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have barely had time to pop the champagne to celebrate their engagement, but it looks like the wedding guest list already has a few names on it. Besides their close family and friends, the couple apparently want to reserve one invite for Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. That might sound like shocking news, but Garner and Lopez have been reportedly bonding over their “respect for each other as mothers and as individuals” and the common goal of making sure Affleck is “doing well,” according to a Hollywood Life source. The...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Miami

Little Haiti Father Blames Police & DCF For His Children Dying At The Hands Of Their Mother

LITTLE HAITI (CBSMiami) – At a vigil Thursday night, a Little Haiti father continued to mourn the loss of his two young children. Frantzy Belval’s daughter Laura and son Jeffrey were murdered. The accused killer: Odette Joassaint, their mother. Belval forgives her while pointing the blame at the police and the Department of Children and Families. “Miami-Dade police, city of Miami, DCF are responsible for my kids’ death,” he said. A grief-stricken Belval recalled recent conversations with his 5-year-old daughter Laura. “She tells Miami-Dade police, ‘I don’t want to live with my mother,’” he said. Cassandre Raymond has known Joassaint for four years. She told CBS4...
MIAMI, FL
Law & Crime

Accused Murderer Testifies He Doesn’t Remember Confessing to Killing His Family, Quips That He’s Glad He Didn’t Admit to Kennedy Assassination

A man who had allegedly confessed to killing his wife, their three kids, and the family dog testified on Wednesday that he is innocent and named his wife as the real murderer. Defendant Anthony Todt, 46, shifted all the blame onto his late wife Megan Todt, 42, during his testimony on Wednesday. The problem for him, however, is that he had previously given a detailed confession to detectives shortly after law enforcement found him at home with the bodies.
PUBLIC SAFETY

