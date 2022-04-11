NJ mom inspires movie about son's overdose

LITTLE HAITI (CBSMiami) – At a vigil Thursday night, a Little Haiti father continued to mourn the loss of his two young children.
Frantzy Belval’s daughter Laura and son Jeffrey were murdered. The accused killer: Odette Joassaint, their mother.
Belval forgives her while pointing the blame at the police and the Department of Children and Families.
“Miami-Dade police, city of Miami, DCF are responsible for my kids’ death,” he said.
A grief-stricken Belval recalled recent conversations with his 5-year-old daughter Laura.
“She tells Miami-Dade police, ‘I don’t want to live with my mother,’” he said.
Cassandre Raymond has known Joassaint for four years. She told CBS4...
