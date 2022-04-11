ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

20-year-old man found dead in Lynn after report of gunshots near English High School

By Ava Sasani, The Boston Globe
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

The shooting is under investigation by authorities. A 20-year-old man was found dead after police received a report of shots fired near English High School...

