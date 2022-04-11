ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Man dies on pontoon boat on Lake Norman

By Mike Andrews
 4 days ago

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man died after he was found unresponsive on a pontoon boat on Lake Norman Sunday afternoon, according to Lake Norman Fire Rescue.

Officials said crews were called to an unresponsive person on a pontoon boat at a dock at the Hagers Creek access off McKendree Road just before 5 p.m.

EMS attempted CPR to resuscitate the man. Officials said the life-saving effort was stopped around 5:19 p.m.

Officials did not provide information on what may have caused the man’s death.

The North Carolina Wildlife and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

