Man dies on pontoon boat on Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man died after he was found unresponsive on a pontoon boat on Lake Norman Sunday afternoon, according to Lake Norman Fire Rescue.

Officials said crews were called to an unresponsive person on a pontoon boat at a dock at the Hagers Creek access off McKendree Road just before 5 p.m.

EMS attempted CPR to resuscitate the man. Officials said the life-saving effort was stopped around 5:19 p.m.

Officials did not provide information on what may have caused the man’s death.

The North Carolina Wildlife and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.