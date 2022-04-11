Today In The Culture, April 11, 2022: Reimagining Lakeside Center | Muntu Dance at Fifty | Chicago’s New Guggenheim Fellows
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s thirty-member Monuments Committee has recommended that statues of Christopher Columbus in Grant and Arrigo Parks be permanently sidelined and that the Balbo Monument in Burnham Park has to go, reports the Sun-Times. Italian-American committee member Ald. Nick Sposato (38th) “said the outcome was pre-determined by the fact that...www.newcity.com
Comments / 0