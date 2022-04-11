Today In The Culture, April 11, 2022: Reimagining Lakeside Center | Muntu Dance at Fifty | Chicago’s New Guggenheim Fellows

Upcoming April events at the Chicago Lincoln Park Zoo not to be missed include Adults Night Out Spring Fling, Egg-Straveganza, and Craft Brews. First opened in 1868, the Lincoln Park Zoo has become one of the most popular culturall spots for visitors to Chicago and residents alike. It is the only free zoo in the U.S. that is privately managed. They pride themselves on the number and types of diverse species they have to view and the special habitats allow visitors to view natural behaviors. What began with two pairs of swans has become a 35 acre campus with hundreds of differenct animals to view. Lincoln Park Zoo also has one of the biggest zoo-based conservation programs in the country.

20 DAYS AGO