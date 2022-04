Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte last week formally launched a search for a new judge for the Twentieth District Court, which covers Lake and Sanders counties, after Judge James A. Manley informed the Governor’s Office that he will retire this summer. Manley, 72, has served as a judge in the district since 2013, when Gov. Steve Bullock appointed him to replace retiring Judge C.B. McNeil, who served as a judge in the district for nearly 30 years. He won re-election in 2014, when he won 64.2% of the vote. Gianforte will appoint a replacement for Manley under a new process created during Montana’s...

LAKE COUNTY, MT ・ 24 DAYS AGO