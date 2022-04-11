ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

Outagamie County Family Claims St. Elizabeth Hospital Mistreated Their Daughter

By Matt Madd
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

A family in Outagamie County claims their daughter was mistreated prior to dying from COVID last year. Grace Schara, who was...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 4

justices for all
3d ago

If they signed a DNR order their signature should be on it or there should be records of them making that order up, and if the order was in place the nurse could not resuscitate because they could come back and sue the hospital or maybe even her it’s a no win-win situation all the way around

Reply(1)
2
Related
CBS Minnesota

The Miracle Of Baby Jagger: Boy Celebrates 1st Birthday After Removal Of Huge Facial Tumor

HAYWARD, Wis. (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin family is in awe as they celebrate their little boy’s first birthday. He had a medical condition that surprised even the pros. But as Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield found out, at Children’s Minnesota, they found the lifesaving answer they needed. A baby’s first birthday is always a milestone. But in the case of baby Jagger, it’s a miracle. Mycaela and Donovan Scalzo, parents to an almost 1-year-old girl, found out they were expecting a boy. But when they got an ultrasound, there was something they were not expecting. “He had what’s called an oropharyngeal hematoma. And...
HAYWARD, WI
FireRescue1

Wis. assistant chief dies after farm accident, FD says

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Outagamie County, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Outagamie County, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Judge sentences Melodie Gliniewicz, wife of disgraced Fox Lake police officer, to probation

A judge has sentenced Melodie Gliniewicz, the widow of former Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz, to probation Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a charge relating to misusing charitable funds. Melodie Gliniewicz, 57, of the 38500 block of North Lakeside Place in Antioch, was charged in 2016 with multiple charges, including unlawful use of […]
FOX LAKE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Covid#Down Syndrome#Facetime#Ascension Wisconsin
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Texas girl at center of life support battle leaves hospital

A 3-year-old Texas girl whose mother has waged a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment has improved enough that she was released from the hospital last week and will now be cared for at home, a group that's been advocating for her said.Texas Right to Life, the state's largest anti-abortion group, said this week that Tinslee Lewis' health had “so steadily improved” that she was released from Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth on April 7.“It’s encouraging to see that the family and the hospital did get to work together so much...
HEALTH
NBC Chicago

Couple Seriously Hurt in Northern Wisconsin Home Explosion

Authorities say two people were injured in a home explosion Niagara, located on the Michigan border in northern Marinette County. WLUC-TV reports that the blast was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday and was heard by people several miles away. A couple in their 50s was inside the season residence...
NIAGARA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
BBC

Maidstone: Mother says suicidal daughter was failed by hospital

The mother of a woman who took her own life says her daughter was "utterly failed" by the hospital caring for her. Emma Pring killed herself on 20 April 2021 with anti-ligature clothing given to her at the Cygnet Hospital in Maidstone, an inquest was told. An inquest ruled Ms...
MENTAL HEALTH
WBAY Green Bay

Denmark man charged under new health care worker threat law

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Denmark man has been charged under a newly signed law that makes threatening a health care worker a felony in Wisconsin. Larry Born, 43, is charged with Threat of Bodily Harm to a Worker in a Health Care Facility, Terrorist Threats, Disorderly Conduct, and Computer Message-Threaten/Injury or Harm.
DENMARK, WI
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Positive test rate climbing

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin added almost 1,300 new coronavirus cases since the last report on Friday, the most on a Monday report since February 28. The Department of Health Services (DHS) says there were more than 520 cases Friday, 460 cases Saturday, and 310 cases on Sunday. Three...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay schools superintendent Murley stepping down due to medical condition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Area Public School District Superintendent Stephen Murley has announced his retirement effective immediately. “In March, I was diagnosed with Deep Vein Thrombosis and continue to receive medical care for complications as a result. After conferring with my family, for my health and also in the best interest of the District, we decided that retiring was the best course of action while I focus on my recovery,” reads a statement from Murley.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Outagamie County issues no wake order on Wolf River

(WLUK) -- A slow no wake order has been placed for the Wolf River in Outagamie County. The sheriff's office says it's due to rising water levels. Boaters must follow the order when operating within 500 feet of any permanent building. Once the river has receded to adequate levels, the...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Hundreds sign petition asking for removal of Shawano superintendent

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV)- Over 750 people have signed a petition asking for the removal of Shawano School District superintendent Randi Anderson. The petition on its own doesn’t have the power to force Anderson out, rather those who signed the petition tell Local Five News they hope to put pressure on the Shawano School District School […]
SHAWANO, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy