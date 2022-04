Do not look now, but the return to the Moon has begun with some pretty big, yet slow moving steps and an amazing end goal. Over at the Kennedy Space Center the long march has finally started towards the launch pad. Today, March 17th, 2022, the crews have began the journey to the Moon by taking the Artemis I rocket and the Orion Capsule on a grueling 4.4 mile mission to the actual launch pad. While this doesn't seem to be Earth shattering, the Artemis mega moon rocket will be moved at less than 1 mile per hour! The crawler transport does top out at .8 miles per hour which isn't too shabby when you consider the rocket and capsule combine for nearly 6 million pounds and is just over 322 foot long, so there is very little margin for error. NASA has already begun streaming the opening, here on their site - NASA Live | NASA.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO