9 Things That Millennials Who Grew Up In Puerto Rico Will Remember

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico
*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
The US Admitted a Group of Russians at the Border Under Secret Deal With Mexico
TIJUANA, Mexico — A group of Russian citizens who fled their country after the invasion of Ukraine and spent a week camped out at the U.S.-Mexico border was quietly admitted to the U.S. in a secret deal with Mexican officials, VICE World News has learned. The group of 35...
Mexican president says will not let U.S. group 'keep watch' over energy reform
MEXICO CITY, April 1 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he rejected a proposal from U.S. climate envoy John Kerry for a U.S. group to monitor efforts around a contentious energy bill and chided what he described as a bid to "keep watch" over Mexico.
Mexico criticizes U.S. for prioritizing Ukraine aid over Central America
MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the United States on Tuesday for its swift action to approve aid to Ukraine even as investment in Central America is stalled over "bureaucracy." The United States has dedicated billions of dollars in assistance, including weapons, to...
Mexico City gets a new airport today. But is anyone going to use it?
Mexico's president is inaugurating a new airport so far from Mexico City's center that all major international airlines have shunned it.
Eighth Journalist Murdered In Mexico in 2022
MEXICO CITY — Another journalist was murdered in Mexico yesterday—the eighth since 2022 began. The staggering death toll in less than three months has made Mexico the most dangerous place on Earth for journalists. The government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recently received international condemnation for the...
Delta weighs flights out of new Mexico City airport - Mexican president
MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that U.S. airline company Delta is analyzing whether to fly to and from a new airport serving Mexico City. The newly constructed airport north of Mexico's capital, which is due to open later this month,...
Mexico's converted island prison ready to receive tourists
A small archipelago off Mexico’s Pacific coast that had been home to an island prison colony is now ready to receive tourists.Getting to Islas Marias, however, will be a challenge for even the sturdiest tourist: a five-hour boat ride in often choppy waters. But some people, like Beatriz Maldonado, are already imagining the voyage. When Maldonado was imprisoned between those “walls of water” — as a Mexican writer also confined there described it — she thought she would never see her mother again. Maldonado only spent one year of her six-year sentence there for drug and weapons possession, but...
simpleflying.com
Frontier Airlines Heads To Puerto Rico And Adopts A Tiny Tree Frog
Today, Frontier Airlines launched service for the first time between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Rafael Hernandez International Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. It is Frontier’s 13th route to the Caribbean island with four flights per week. Additionally, the low-cost carrier also chose the endangered Puerto Rican frog, coquí llanero, as the winner of its most recent Tropical Tails contest. Let’s investigate further.
Times Daily
Puerto Rico exits bankruptcy after grueling debt negotiation
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s government formally exited bankruptcy Tuesday, completing the largest public debt restructuring in U.S. history after announcing nearly seven years ago that it was unable to pay its more than $70 billion debt. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
Mexican president revels in new airport; questions remain
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador inaugurated a new Mexico City airport on Monday, one of his four hallmark building projects. The government pulled out all the fanfare it could muster, including releasing a documentary on the project showing an army general talking to a statue.
Norteño legend Ramón Ayala assures fans he's OK after collapsing on stage
Ayala is scheduled to perform in San Antonio this week.
TradeStation Crypto Available In Puerto Rico
TradeStation, a fintech specializing in brokerage services and trading technology, announced the expansion of its crypto services to Puerto Rico. "We believe that Puerto Rico has a strong reputation supporting crypto, and we're looking forward to being part of the momentum surrounding their crypto community," said James Putra, Vice President, Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto.
At least 10,000 in Juarez waiting for Title 42 rollback, chance at U.S. asylum
Myrna and Julio Flores fled El Salvador after gang members levied a “tax” on their home-based business and threatened harm if they didn’t pay up.
