9 Things That Millennials Who Grew Up In Puerto Rico Will Remember

As an anime fan, I remember one of the first anime I saw on local channels was Los Caballeros del Zodiaco (Knights of the Zodiac) . It was an anime that ran initially in the '80s but was on replay in the '90s when I caught it. I remember being obsessed and making sure to wake up in time to see it in the mornings and rock out to a fantastic opening theme song. It was one of my first dives into anime — though, at this time, I was living stateside with my mom and was only visiting my dad during the summertime, so I could only watch in parts and never in its entirety. But hearing the music and seeing the opening theme on YouTube brings me right back to having a bowl of cereal in my PJs glued to the TV to see what Seiya and the rest of the knights were going up against.