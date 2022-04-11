ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Things That Millennials Who Grew Up In Puerto Rico Will Remember

By Joshua Correa
 2 days ago

I'm always reminded of my time living in Puerto Rico during the '90s and '00s. Whether it was the music everybody was listening to, or major events on the island that led to protests, there are countless memories that take me back to that beautiful island.

So I thought now's a good time to share some of the most memorable moments that I recall from living in Puerto Rico during that era, and seeing how many millennials out there remember these moments as well.

1. The Harris Paint commercial:

2. The Plaza Acuática waterpark:

Every summer in 🇵🇷, my two favorite things—and they only happened once per trip—were Plaza Aquatica &amp; Plaza Las Americas.Plaza Aquatica was a water park that is no more, RIP. But PLAZA LAS AMERICAS was THAT mall. With an arcade called Time Out! Pizza Hut!Sizzler! (1/?)

3. Los Caballeros del Zodiaco :

As an anime fan, I remember one of the first anime I saw on local channels was Los Caballeros del Zodiaco (Knights of the Zodiac) . It was an anime that ran initially in the '80s but was on replay in the '90s when I caught it. I remember being obsessed and making sure to wake up in time to see it in the mornings and rock out to a fantastic opening theme song. It was one of my first dives into anime — though, at this time, I was living stateside with my mom and was only visiting my dad during the summertime, so I could only watch in parts and never in its entirety. But hearing the music and seeing the opening theme on YouTube brings me right back to having a bowl of cereal in my PJs glued to the TV to see what Seiya and the rest of the knights were going up against.

4. Walter Mercado:

The late eccentric astrologer made his way to millions of TVs in Latin America with what felt like sage advice for so many. I remember as a kid wondering who the heck this person was and why people were so fascinated with his segment, but I knew when he was talking I had to be quiet, as his word carried so much weight with my family members and so many others I knew. In hindsight and seeing old videos, I understand why this charismatic persona resonated with many. Hearing your horoscope from someone who delivered it with such care and charisma hit your heart in ways you might not expect. His impact on Latinx families will always be remembered. If you'd like to learn more about this legend, you can check out his documentary on Netflix , Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado.

5. The release of Don Omar's single "Dale":

Off his 2003 album, Last Don , Don Omar took not only the island, but the reggaeton world by storm with this hit single. It's a song that still plays at family gatherings and events whenever reggaeton is on the playlist. Like many other classic Puerto Rican songs, it might age you when you start uncontrollably dancing to it and singing it word for word, but it never gets old. This was just the first of many hit singles for the Puerto Rican rapper who has made a name for himself in Latin music, and who was a welcome surprise in the Fast and Furious franchise with cameos alongside fellow Puerto Rican rapper Tego Calderón.

6. The Navy bombings protests:

In 1999, there was a massive protest after civilian David Sanes Rodriguez was killed while working as a security guard at the Navy's Atlantic Fleet Weapon Training Facilities on Vieques. His death sparked a protest that then-president Clinton couldn't ignore after more than 80,000 locals came out in support of ending the Naval Military exercises, which led to locals shutting down the training grounds temporarily. In contrast, the US government came up with a solution and later permanently shut down the base in 2003. It was a show of strength that I had never witnessed before on the island, where we as a people stood tall against the might of the US government and were able to invoke change.

7. The release of Elvis Crespo's song "Suavemente":

This Grammy/Latin Grammy winner was all over the radio in the late '90s with his smash merengue hit "Suavemente." It made it to No. 1 in multiple Latin Billboard charts and was his biggest hit after he left the popular band Grupo Manía and ventured out on his solo career. It's a timeless song that gets anybody onto the dance floor, which in my case was usually a family member who always knew how to dance merengue far better than I.

8. Ricky Martin taking over the world:

Leading the "Latin Explosion" of the late '90s, Grammy winner Ricky Martin took the US by storm with his self-titled English album. He was already known in Latin America for his stint in the Latin boy band Menudo, and his previous solo albums had put him on the map with many Latinx fans. This album had the No. 1 Billboard 200 chart-topper "Livin' la Vida Loca," which not only made him a household name, but an icon of Puerto Rico. His philanthropy and many projects in the entertainment industry have not only made him one of the biggest celebrities out of the island, but a man who helped usher many Latinx artists to the mainstream in the US.

9. Felix Trinidad Vs. Oscar De La Hoya:

This legendary fight put two undefeated superstars against each other to unify the WBC and IBF welterweight belts. This super-fight set PPV records at the time and lit the boxing world on fire as it delivered one of the most iconic boxing bouts of the 20th century. Ultimately, the Puerto Rican legend Felix Trinidad ended with his hand raised; I'll never forget the cheers ringing through the streets as Trinidad was announced the winner. After this exciting match, both boxers cemented their legacy as future Hall of Famers.

Did this list bring back any memories for my fellow millennials? Let me know what you remember the most about living on the island in the comments below.

