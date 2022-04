Representatives from nine El Paso school districts heard how they can put a charge in their bus fleet while helping the environment by switching to electric vehicles. The infrastructure bill passed in November 2021 included $5 billion in federal funding to replace aging, polluting school buses with new, clean models. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is getting ready to doll out some of that funding to local school districts to buy electric buses.

EL PASO, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO