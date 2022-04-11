ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

West Plains Council on the Arts Hosting Quarterly “Lunch with Art” Event

By Daniel Williams
ozarkradionews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Plains, MO. – West Plains Council on the Arts (WPCA) will host their quarterly “Lunch with Art” event for current and prospective members on Monday, May 2, 2022, from noon till 1 p.m. in the Community Room at...

www.ozarkradionews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Downtown Odessa Inc., and Odessa Arts to host art tour

Downtown Odessa Inc. and Odessa Arts will host an art tour of downtown starting at the Odessa Marriott and Conference Center. (Jacy Lewis/Reporter-Telegram) The tour will be from 6 to 11 p.m. on April 22. The guided walking tour of downtown will feature seven stops between the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center and Roosters Diner, such as Copper Key Gift and Revival Float Spa, each featuring a different artistic activity or demonstration.
ODESSA, TX
News Channel Nebraska

987 The Big Boy host St. Paddy's event to raise money for Plains West CASA

SIDNEY, NE -- 987 The Big Boy St. Patrick's Day event raises money for Plains West CASA. A Panhandle radio station used St. Patrick's Day to raise funds for a local organization. Plains West CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children. CASA are community volunteers who represent the...
SIDNEY, NE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Crisis Center of West Texas to host Art Against Assault, now accepting submissions

The Crisis Center of West Texas will host the Art Against Assault exhibit during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.  The community art exhibit will open at 7 p.m. on April 29 at the Cactus House in Odessa. The purpose of the event is to spread awareness about sexual assault and create a safe space for survivors. The exhibit is holding an open call for artists (professional and amateurs) to create pieces that promote consent, create conversation and demand change. The exhibit will accept all mediums, as long as the art is on the theme, including photography, music, songs, drawings, poetry, spoken word, paintings, mixed media, canvas, sculptures, collages, etc. Artists may remain anonymous if they wish to do so. Submissions are due April 22 to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeSTmCZksLRrTt-VfteJy2Sapalqlfx5KSSMSoSyWOF9Ra2tQ/viewform?fbclid=IwAR3jgc5dkJ4TyhlOw9VEQQTkArxN74_m_BOfLpir4D_8ne39CPUop0InhEA.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Plains, MO
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Missouri Government
West Plains, MO
Government
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Arts Council Announces First Friday Art Walk for April

Broome County Arts Council will present April’s First Friday Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Binghamton on April 1, 2022. Some locations have varying hours. Most exhibitions are free and open to the public. April's First Friday participating open galleries and creative spaces include:. Artisan...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
New Jersey Stage

West Windsor Arts Council presents 2022 WWAC Member Show: Horizon

(PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ) -- West Windsor Arts Council (WWAC) is currently presenting Member Show: Horizon. The exhibit runs now through May 14th. A horizon is defined as the limit of a person’s mental perception, experience, or interest. This exhibition aimed for its artists to go beyond the horizon. The juried exhibition includes original artworks for sale featuring 39 different artists.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#West Broadway#West Plains Council#Semo#Wpca Board#Arts Alliance

Comments / 0

Community Policy