New York’s average gas price is down 8 cents from last week ($4.44), averaging $4.36 per gallon, according to an announcement Monday by AAA. Monday’s price is 62 cents higher than a month ago ($3.74), and $1.45 higher than a year ago. Locally, the cost of a gallon of gas was $4.29 in the Utica/Rome area, the report added.

ROME, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO