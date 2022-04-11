ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Closes Glen Meadow Dr. & Forest Hills Cir In Sarasota

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago
SARASOTA, FL. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting Florida Highway Patrol on a single motorcycle fatality crash that happened around 6:44 am Monday.

Deputies say the roadway remains closed while Florida Highway Patrol conducts their investigation.

“We are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time,” said Lt. Adam Shaw with Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this story as more details are released.

