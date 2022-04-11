Fatal Motorcycle Crash Closes Glen Meadow Dr. & Forest Hills Cir In Sarasota

SARASOTA, FL. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting Florida Highway Patrol on a single motorcycle fatality crash that happened around 6:44 am Monday.

Deputies say the roadway remains closed while Florida Highway Patrol conducts their investigation.

“We are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time,” said Lt. Adam Shaw with Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this story as more details are released.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .