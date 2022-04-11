Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation Announces Spring Grant Deadlines
SHEFFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation announced its spring deadlines for grants in Berkshire County. Apply online at www.BerkshireTaconic.org/Grants. Berkshire Taconic's Arts Build Community initiative supports innovation among Berkshire County's nonprofit arts, cultural and community organizations. Rapid-response small grants are available to test emerging ideas with a fast turnaround from...www.iberkshires.com
