ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League goals of the week - Gameweek 32

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The best Premier League goals from gameweek...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Enock Mwepu
Person
James Maddison
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Vicente Guaita
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Riyad Mahrez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#Gameweek#Brighton Hove Albion#Seagulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
90min

Xherdan Shaqiri hints he could play against LA Galaxy despite calf injury

The Chicago Fire head into this weekend's clash against the LA Galaxy with the possible boost of welcoming back Designated Player Xherdan Shaqiri from injury. The Switzerland international is by far the biggest name on the Fire roster and will be key to sparking their attack into life as they continue to rely on solid defense.
MLS
90min

90min

246
Followers
2K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy