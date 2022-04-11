ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Branch, MS

One killed in Olive Branch crash

By Morgan Mitchell
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died after a crash in Olive Branch Monday morning, police say.

Olive Branch Police say the deadly crash happened on Goodman Road near Pleasant Hill.

As of 7 a.m., traffic is delayed in the area.

We will update this page when more information is released.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WREG

