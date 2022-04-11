One killed in Olive Branch crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died after a crash in Olive Branch Monday morning, police say.
Olive Branch Police say the deadly crash happened on Goodman Road near Pleasant Hill.
As of 7 a.m., traffic is delayed in the area.
