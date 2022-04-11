ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Better Call Saul’: ‘Breaking Bad’ duo Cranston, Paul will return in final season

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKVqN_0f5bhsey00

“Breaking Bad” fans, rejoice: The reunion you’ve been waiting for will soon be here.

According to Rolling Stone, AMC took to Twitter over the weekend to confirm that iconic characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman – portrayed by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, respectively, in the drama that aired from 2008 to 2013 – will appear in “Better Call Saul.”

“They’re coming back,” the network wrote early Sunday alongside a photo of the duo, along with the hashtag #BetterCallSaul.

The tweet came shortly after Peter Gould, co-creator of “Saul,” told PaleyFest LA guests that Cranston and Paul will appear in the series’ final season, Variety reported.

“One of the first questions we had when we started the show is will we see Walt and Jesse? And I can say, yes, we will,” Gould said, according to a tweet by the Paley Center.

The new season of “Better Call Saul” premieres April 18.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Better Call Saul' Is Kim Wexler's Evolution Wrapped in a Saul Goodman Package

Despite the tremendous critical success of Vince Gilligan's dark drama Breaking Bad, few would've guessed as much for the subsequent prequel series Better Call Saul. The sleazy criminal lawyer, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), was little more than comic relief during his run as a side character on Breaking Bad. But the slow-burning development of Better Call Saul over the first five seasons has turned it into a beloved success story of its own.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'They screamed their heads off': Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk reveals medics gave him CPR when he had a heart attack on set and says co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian helped save his life

Bob Odenkirk has shockingly revealed medics had to perform CPR on him when he had a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul, saying his co-stars helped to save his life. The American actor, 59, fell ill while shooting the final series of the Breaking Bad spin-off series last summer, saying the heart attack was caused by plaque breaking off and blocking an artery.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk Opens Up About The Wild Day On Set When He Had A Near-Fatal Heart Attack

Longtime comedy genius Bob Odenkirk is getting ready to wrap up what turned out to be a career role as Saul Goodman (aka Jimmy McGill, aka Gene Takavic) when the sixth season of Better Call Saul premieres on AMC on April 18. There are a lot of unknowns about some of the characters’ tragic fates in the Breaking Bad prequel’s final season, but any on-screen death wouldn’t be nearly as tragic as what almost befell the series when Odenkirk collapsed on set in July 2021 after a sudden heart attack. The 59-year-old actor, who has wrapped filming for the series, recently spoke about that day, revealing the scary events that transpired and how his co-stars saved his life.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

One Last Case! Here's Everything to Know About Season 6 of Better Call Saul

Since 2015, fans have been slipping head over heels with Better Call Saul. The spinoff and prequel to Breaking Bad has earned enormous love just like its predecessor, particularly for its star Bob Odenkirk. But all good things must come to an end, and this year, the adventures of Jimmy, Kim, Mike, Gus and the rest of the Albuquerque crew come to a close.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Will
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Aaron Paul
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Paleycenter#Paleyfest La#The Paley Center#Petergould#Cox Media Group
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NYLON

‘Derry Girls’ Is Returning For Its Third And Final Season

After three long years, the Derry girls are back. Season 3 of the beloved Netflix show — starring Bridgerton’s Nicola Mary Coughlan — is making its return to the streamer this year, and from the looks of things, the series’ final chapter will end things with a bang.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

A Dust-Up With Channing Tatum Over The Will Smith Oscars Slap Allegedly Led Magic Mike 3 To Replace Thandiwe Newton, But Not So Fast

Production on the grand finale known as Magic Mike’s Last Dance (and otherwise known as Magic Mike 3) is already underway in London, with Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie release reportedly 11 days into its shooting schedule. It’s apparently not too late for a shake-up though, as co-star Thandiwe Newton has just been announced to be exiting the film. As a new report alleges that a dust up over Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap took place between Newton and Tatum, some further developments are now coming out. So, what's going on?
MOVIES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
60K+
Followers
103K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy