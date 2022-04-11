ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Thomasina Miers’ recipe for roast chicken with ancho butter and herby rice stuffing

By Thomasina Miers
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ks48_0f5bfAlQ00
Roast oregano chicken with green rice and ancho butter. Photograph: Aaron Graubart/The Guardian. Food styling: Esther Clark. Prop styling: Alexander Breeze. Food styling assistant: Clare Cole.

On a recent trip to Mexico I was reminded of the country’s astonishing variety of wild herbs and greens. Handfuls of different ones are used to flavour and colour broths, soups and corn doughs (which are used to make the likes of tamales). This herby green rice recipe has long been a favourite– it looks fabulous on a Lenten table spilling out of a whole chicken. Try different herbs in the puree – any mix of wild garlic, dill, tarragon and parsley would taste wonderful.

Roast oregano chicken with green rice and ancho butter

I only use one ancho chilli if I am feeding this to the whole family, but try two if you like a little heat. Aleppo chilli flakes make a suitable substitution if you can’t find ancho.

Prep 15 min
Cook 1 hr 20 min
Serves 6-8

For the chicken
250g long-grain rice
120g spinach
A small bunch of coriander
A large handful of wild garlic (or 2 fat garlic cloves, peeled)
1 large onion , peeled and roughly chopped
500ml chicken stock or water
2 tbsp olive oil
1 large chicken , at room temperature
200ml white wine

For the ancho butter
1-2 ancho chillies , or 1-2 tsp aleppo chilli flakes
2 fat garlic cloves
70g butter , at room temperature
1 handful fresh oregano (or thyme) , leaves stripped and roughly chopped

Heat the oven to 200C (180C fan)/390F/gas 6. Soak the rice in cold water for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, wash the spinach, coriander and wild garlic (if using). Shake them dry. Blitz with the onion, and if using, garlic cloves, in a food processor, using 100ml of the stock to loosen it into a vivid green puree.

Heat a large, deep saute pan over a medium heat and add the oil. Add the greens and stir-fry for a minute or two. Drain the rice and add to the pan, stirring well. Now add the rest of the stock, season generously and simmer for 15 minutes until the rice is a little under-cooked – not raw, but still retaining some bite. It will continue to cook a little in the oven.

While the rice is cooking, de-stalk and de-seed the ancho chilli, tear into a few pieces and cover in boiling water. Leave to soften for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, smash the garlic and oregano together in a pestle or small food processor with a teaspoon of salt. Drain the ancho and add it to the garlic and oregano. Blitz to a paste before adding the butter. Mix well.

Loosen the skin from the chicken all over the breast and thighs and smear the butter underneath. Put it in a roasting tray and stuff the cavity with the green rice, allowing what doesn’t fit inside to spill out into the tray. Pour the wine into the tray and roast for 50-60 minutes, until golden on the top and the juices run clear when the thighs are pierced with a skewer. (If you allow 15 minutes per 500g of bird plus 15 minutes you should be right). Serve with a plate of green vegetables or salad on the side.

The simple flex …

Instead of chicken, this recipe is delicious if you stuff a few hollowed-out squashes with the rice, and slather them in the ancho butter before roasting.

  • UK readers: click to buy these ingredients from Ocado

  • This article was amended on 11 April 2022 to add wine to the ingredients and modify the photo caption to match the picture more closely.

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roast Chicken#Roasting#Long Grain Rice#Food Drink#Aleppo
TODAY.com

I tried 6 microwave popcorns and 1 blew the competition out of the bowl

“Once you pop, the fun don’t stop” may be the retired slogan of a beloved saddle-shaped potato chip, but it’s the permanent one for America’s favorite light, airy, no-frills snack: microwavable popcorn. Of course, no packaged variety will compare to the freshly-popped movie theater variety doused...
FOOD & DRINKS
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Peanut Butter Cream Pound Cake

As part of my ongoing partnership with the Alabama Farmers Federation, I get to share some of the amazing recipes that have been featured in previous editions of their monthly magazine, Neighbors. This month, I’m sharing this absolutely amazing Peanut Butter Cream Pound Cake from Lyn McDaniel. And when I...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Steve Sutcliffe obituary

My father, Steve Sutcliffe, who has died suddenly, aged 75, worked for the Guardian for nearly 20 years, becoming administration manager in 1980. The highlight of his career was the move of the paper’s printing operations from Gray’s Inn Road to the Isle of Dogs, in east London – the contract for the new print site was agreed in 1984 and the first papers rolled off its presses in 1988.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

239K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy