ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It’s a simple recipe that requires only a couple ingredients, and New Mexico has them all. Strong winds, low humidity and dry conditions that stem from two decades of persistent drought combined Tuesday for another day of critical fire weather across New Mexico. Forecasters warned of similar conditions elsewhere in the West as land managers and firefighters braced for what was expected to be another busy season.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO