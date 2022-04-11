ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Britons struggling with cost-of-living crisis turn to GoFundMe pages to survive as prices soar

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDY1j_0f5bdxe500

Struggling Britons are resorting to a crowdfunding website in an effort to raise money to help them through the cost of living crisis.

Fuel, food and energy prices have increased for millions of people across the UK in recent weeks, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

National insurance contributions also rose for workers last week, putting further pressure on household incomes.

Boris Johnson's government has introduced some measures to help people with the biggest squeeze in living standards since the 1950s.

But these have not been enough for many, as households across the country saw energy bills as much as double overnight on 1 April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IOech_0f5bdxe500

Rishi Sunak has faced criticism for not doing enough to help, with his actions further under the spotlight after revelations about his family’s own finances .

David Babsky set up Gofundme page for Thelma Spalding, a former NHS worker who is no longer able to work.

She relies on carers and a walking stick.

Mr Babsky said he was moved to act after hearing Ms Spalding's story in a recent BBC report, where she told how she was unable to turn on her heating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40EZNe_0f5bdxe500

He sent Ms Spalding a cheque to help with her bills and set up the gofundme page, which has so far raised more than £1,000.

"Thelma is freezing," Mr Babsky said in a video posted online. "She lies in bed freezing because she can't afford to heat her home. She needs our help."

When David visited her, he said she was "immensely grateful" for people's donations.

Meanwhile, a separate gofundme page was set up for a woman called Marilyn, to help her family "survive" the rising cost of energy.

"Honestly I feel so embarrassed at having to do this, but things really have gotten bad and I just have no where to turn now," a message on the page said.

Last week the prime minister hinted that there could be further help for those struggling in the autumn budget.

Speaking to broadcasters as in Somerset, Mr Johnson pledged to "do more" to help with rising bills.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘No food and no money until Monday’: one family’s descent into poverty in cost crisis Britain

Five years ago, Gary and Natasha Waterhouse had a combined income of £48,000 and, along with their three children, were living a comfortable life in the Lincolnshire village of Morton.This week, the couple were so short of money, they had to ask their 18-year-old son to use his wages from a part-time job to top up the family’s electricity meter. “Heart-wrenching,” says Gary today. “I should be providing for him; not the other way round.”Their descent into poverty is partly down to circumstances unique to them: a devastating illness resulting in both parents having to give up work.But their situation...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
BGR.com

Stimulus checks 2022: Deadline to apply for monthly $1,000 payments is next week

As we’ve pointed out on numerous occasions now, the federal government has more or less gotten out of the stimulus check game. Whereas it sent out tens of billions of dollars worth of them last year, now states and cities are stepping up to offer their own versions this year. That’s sometimes done via straight-up stimulus checks. But they can also take the form of guaranteed income payments. As well as gas rebates, even, in light of the high prices at the pump these days.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cost Of Living#Crowdfunding#Russia#Britons#Uk#Nhs
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Could you see a $2,753 monthly check?

The Social Security Administration sends checks each month for various programs to millions of Americans. In April, some could see $2,553. New months mean new payments, and April has just begun. Every year programs like SSI, and SSDI see a potential boost to help keep up with inflation. Which states...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

603K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy