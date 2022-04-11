ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyFans Model Courtney Cleeney aka Courtney Tailor Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Her Boyfriend

Source: @courtneytailor / Instagram

OnlyFans model Courtney Cleeney might be taking a long sabbatical real soon as she’s being accused of stabbing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death in her apartment earlier this week. And, right before posting some racy content (SMH).

The New York Post is reporting that Courtney Clenney, 25 a.k.a Courtney Tailor, was detained and later taken to a mental institution after allegedly murdering 27-year-old boyfriend, Obumseli. Police were responding to a call from Cleeney herself and around 5pm showed up at he rluxury apartment building in Miami, Florida. That’s when they found Obumseli with a single stab wound to the shoulder. First responders took him to nearby hospital where he succumbed to the injury.

Police said the violence was caused by a domestic dispute between the couple, which friends of theirs said was a common occurrence in their relationship. Still, a friend of the couple, Ashley Vaughn, said she’s never seen Obumseli lay a hand on Cleeney, “I’ve never seen him hit her.”

Neighbors in the building stated that the couple have a long history of domestic disputes which often led to local police getting involved and diffusing the situations. This time though, they got there too late and Courtney Cleeney took it to a place where she can’t come back from and she seems to know it.

“While Clenney was detained at the police station following the stabbing, police say she threatened to kill herself.”

“Police said the threat led to an evaluation, causing her to be “Baker Acted.”

“Florida’s Baker Act law allows law enforcement, as well as doctors, mental health professionals and judges, to commit a person to a mental health treatment center for up to 72 hours if certain violent or suicidal tendencies are displayed.”

No word on when Cleeney might be released from the mental institution but when she is you can expect a mixed reaction from her 2 million followers. Though she’s been accused of killing Christian Obumseli, Cleeney still hasn’t had an formal charges pressed against her.

Obumseli’s family meanwhile have started a GoFundMe page and have so far raised $64,000 of their initial $100,000 goal.

“Christian was extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him,” the GoFundMe organizer wrote.”

“He did not deserve for his life to be cut short by a heinous act of violence.”

The investigation into Obsumeli’s death is still ongoing. Expect the “temporary insanity” plea if anything. Just sayin.’

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Courtney Tailor (@courtneytailor)

