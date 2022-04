By: KDKA-TV News Staff SHERADEN (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating two stabbings that happened overnight in the Sheraden neighborhood. Just after midnight on Saturday, a man who had been stabbed in the abdomen walked into a hospital. He was last listed in critical condition and was rushed into the operating room. Pittsburgh police arrived and say they discovered he had been stabbed at a bar on Chartiers Avenue. They then went to the bar and found another victim had been stabbed. That victim was also taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing, and there is no word about any suspects. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 26 DAYS AGO