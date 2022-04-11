ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK economic growth slows amid declines in manufacturing

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Britain’s economic growth slowed in February amid declines in the production of cars, computers and...

Reuters

UK retail sales growth slows in March as inflation bites - CBI

LONDON (Reuters) - British retailers saw their sales fall this month as the cost-of-living squeeze tightened, a Confederation of British Industry survey showed on Thursday. The CBI’s monthly retail sales balance fell to +9 from +14 in February. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to +10. The CBI’s...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ukraine crisis likely to slow global economic growth, Yellen says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Russia-Ukraine crisis is driving up commodities prices and is likely to reduce prospects for global growth in the coming year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Friday. Ukraine is a major global supplier of wheat and corn, and prices have surged since Russia invaded its...
WORLD
The Independent

UK inflation to soar and growth to slow amid Ukraine war – OBR

Britain will be hit by a double whammy of sky-high inflation and slower growth as the Ukraine conflict compounds the cost-of-living crisis, according to the UK fiscal watchdog.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted UK inflation is now set to average 7.4% this year – the highest since August 1991  – as the Ukraine crisis will further disrupt supply chains and send energy bills soaring.It had previously forecast Consumer Prices Index inflation to average 4% in 2022.We should be prepared for the economy and public finances to worsen – potentially significantlyChancellor Rishi SunakChancellor Rishi Sunak also warned in his spring...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Diesel Shortage In Europe Threatens To Slow Economic Growth

European economies face the risk of a shortage of diesel, the preferred fuel for heavy industry, as sanctions on Russian energy threaten to disrupt imports while supply from elsewhere remains limited. Russia is Europe's largest supplier of diesel and related fuels, sending over three quarters of a million barrels per...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Manufacturing Marketplace Xometry Reports 54% Revenue Growth

Online B2B marketplace Xometry saw its revenue increase more than 54% last year after making its debut as a public company. According to published reports Tuesday (March 22), the company posted $218.3 million in total revenue for the year ending Dec. 31, compared to $141.4 million the prior year. The...
MARKETS
KEYT

Modest-income buyers being priced out of new-vehicle market

DETROIT (AP) — Two years after the pandemic tore through the economy, America’s auto market looks something like this: Prices are drastically up. Supply is drastically down. And gasoline costs drastically more. The result? A widening disparity between the richest buyers and everyone else. The most affluent buyers keep plunking down big money for new vehicles, including the least fuel-efficient among them — trucks, SUVS, large sedans. As for the rest of America, millions are feeling increasingly priced out of the new-vehicle market. They are competing instead for a shrunken supply of used autos, especially smaller, less expensive ones that consume less fuel.
ECONOMY
KEYT

Bolsonaro pick for president of Brazil oil giant takes over

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — José Mauro Coelho has taken the leadership as president of Brazil’s oil giant Petrobras. Coelho is the state-run company’s third president in a little more than three years. He was elected by the board of directors on Thursday and is expected to maintain the company’s policy on fuel prices in spite of pressure from the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro to reduce fuel prices in an electoral year. Coelho’s appointment followed Bolsonaro’s dismissal of his predecessor, Gen. Joaquim Silva e Luna, who lost the government’s support after the company boosted fuel prices to pass some of the global oil increases to consumers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KEYT

Nepal running low on foreign exchange, discourages imports

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal is running low on foreign currency reserves needed to import medicines, oil products, cars and a range of other items, and officials say they will run out in seven months if things don’t improve. The central bank says it has increased interest rates to discourage people from buying imports and help extend the foreign reserves. It says there already are signs that the situation is getting better with the slowing of the pandemic. More tourists have begun to arrive and increasing numbers of Nepalese are going abroad to earn foreign currency and send it back home. Nepal has few exports and imports almost everything from abroad.
MARKETS
KEYT

S. Korea to remove most virus restrictions as omicron slows

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will remove most pandemic restrictions, including indoor gathering limits, as it slowly wiggles out of an omicron outbreak officials say is stabilizing. Starting next week, authorities will remove a 10-person limit on private social gatherings and lift a midnight curfew at restaurants, coffee shops and other indoor businesses. People still must wear masks indoors, but an outdoor mask mandate might be lifted if the virus slows further. The health minister pleaded for people to stay vigilant against the virus and said social distancing rules could be tightened again if the pandemic brings another huge wave of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Lebanon ready to work with Cyprus on potential offshore gas

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Lebanese foreign minister says Lebanon is ready to work with Cyprus to exploit potential gas deposits in waters between the two east Mediterranean countries, even though a deal on offshore rights hasn’t been formally finalized. Cyprus and Lebanon signed an agreement delineating their respective offshore exclusive economic zones in 2007, but the Lebanese parliament has yet to ratify it amid the country’s ongoing maritime border dispute with Israel. Nevertheless, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart in Nicosia Friday that “with Cyprus there’s no problem, once we found gas we’re ready to go, put it together.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KEYT

Fertilizer company complains about railroad shipment limits

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A major fertilizer company says the limits Union Pacific is putting on rail traffic to clear up congestion will delay shipments that farmers rely on during the spring planting season. CF Industries said Thursday that the railroad had ordered it to cut its shipments nearly 20%. Union Pacific has said it is limiting rail traffic and hiring aggressively as part of a plan to improve service after grain and ethanol shippers complained about shortcomings. CF Industries CEO Tony Will said the shipment limits couldn’t come at a worse time for farmers. Federal regulators have announced plans to hold a hearing later this month about the service problems along U.S. railroads.
OMAHA, NE
KEYT

Russia seeks Brazil’s help to prevent expulsion from IMF, World Bank

Russia has asked Brazil for support in the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the G20 group of top economies to help it counter crippling sanctions imposed by the West since it invaded Ukraine, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov wrote to Economy...
EUROPE
KEYT

News publisher Lee faces renewed pressure from hedge funds

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises is facing renewed pressure from a hedge fund to speed up its transition to digital publishing and consider adding new digital-savvy leaders to its board. This after successfully fighting off a hostile takeover from a different hedge fund. Lee’s largest shareholder, Cannell Capital, this week disclosed buying nearly 20,000 more of the company’s shares, giving it a 9.1% stake. The fund’s head, Carlo Cannell, said he thinks Lee needs new board members and executives with experience running a digital publishing business.
OMAHA, NE

