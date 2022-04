HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in the Flag Patch community can rest a little easier knowing a string of drive-by shootings may finally draw to a close. Flag Patch, which lies between Longs and Loris, has been plagued by drive-by shootings for about a year. Horry County police announced this week that six men were arrested in connection to the shootings.

