Alabama softball needed extra innings to win its second straight game against Florida in Gainesville, 2-1, clinching the season series. Junior Lexi Kilfoyl got her first start on the mound on Sunday since pitching a perfect game last week, and put up another solid performance, recording seven hits, one run, and seven strikeouts as she improved to 8-2 as a starter.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO