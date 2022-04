Jlab has been making earbuds for a while now, and they all seem to have one thing in common: They’re all cheap as hell. Cheap doesn’t always mean a bad experience, but neither does it guarantee a good value. At just $20, the GO Air Pop buds are some of the cheapest on the market, but I’ve heard worse that cost more. They aren’t great, but since they can practically be bought with pocket change, they don't have to perform miracles to get a pass. While they clearly aren’t for audiophiles, they do okay if you don't want to invest heavily in earbuds you plan to use and abuse.

