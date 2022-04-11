Russia-Ukraine war latest news: Austrian leader’s talks with Putin ‘very direct, open and tough’

4.48pm BST

Ukrainian commander says troops still holding out in Mariupol

Ukrainian forces were still holding out in the port of Mariupol, Ukraine’s military commander-in-chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said.

In a statement on Facebook, Zaluzhnyi said:

Communication with the units of the defence forces heroically holding the city is stable and maintained. We are doing the possible and impossible for the victory and the preservation of the lives of personnel and civilians in all directions. Believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine!

Ukraine is preparing for a new Russian mass assault on eastern territory, which Russia now says is its main objective, Reuters reports.

If Mariupol falls after nearly seven weeks of siege, it would be the first major city captured by Russia since its troops invaded Ukraine. Russian forces advancing from Crimea would be able to link up with forces from the east and focus their attention on encircling Ukraine’s main force in the area.

4.24pm BST

Russia looking to 'double or treble' forces in Donbas , western official says

The US believes Russia has started reinforcing its troops in Donbas in eastern Ukraine, a senior US defence official said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US did not believe this was the start of a new offensive in the region.

Meanwhile, a Western official said Russia is probably looking to “double or perhaps treble” the number of troops they have in Donbas, but that it would take “some considerable time” for Russia to reach that force level.

The official said:

The Russians have shown themselves to be not very effective in this invasion as to being able to use their numerical advantage effectively to actually bring about a decisive engagement.

From our Dan Sabbagh:

3.59pm BST

Austrian leader held 'very direct, open and tough' talks with Putin

Austrian chancellor, Karl Nehammer, held “direct, open and tough” talks with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow today, Reuters reports.

In a statement, Nehammer – the first EU leader to meet with Putin since he ordered his troops to invade Ukraine – was quoted as saying:

This is not a friendly meeting.

Nehammer said his most important message to the Russian leader was that the war must end because “in a war there are only losers on both sides”.

A spokesperson for Nehammer said the meeting went ahead at Putin’s official Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. Austrian media said it had ended after about 90 minutes.

Austrian foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg, said earlier today that the chancellor would tell Putin that he “is isolating Russia, that he will lose this war morally, and that he is doing everything wrong that can be done wrong”.

Schallenberg added that the trip was aimed at pleading for humanitarian corridors to be set up to alleviate the “hell” the campaign had caused in Ukraine.

He said:

The corridors would be to evacuate civilians trapped in places such as the city of Mariupol, and for “international humanitarian organisations to be able to conduct their work

While Austria generally maintains closer ties to Moscow than many other EU countries, that has not been the case recently.

Nehammer has expressed solidarity with Ukraine over the Russian invasion and denounced apparent Russian war crimes there. His government has also joined other EU countries in expelling Russian diplomats from Vienna.

3.46pm BST

Ukraine’s prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, met with his Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Šimonytė, amid a backdrop of bombed-out apartment buildings and rubble in Borodianka, a town in the Kyiv region.

The two prime ministers tweeted about the visit, while Šimonytė said “no words could possibly describe what I saw and felt here”.

Last week, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said the situation in Borodianka was “much worse” than 15 miles (24km) away in Bucha.

In a video posted on Telegram, Zelenskiy said:

The work to clear the rubble in Borodianka has begun … it’s significantly more dreadful there. Even more victims from the Russian occupiers.

3.32pm BST

Irina Szymanska holds her baby in a temporary shelter at the central train station for displaced people heading to Poland on April 11, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

People arrive at the central train station from Pokrovsk, in the eastern part of Ukraine on April 11, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

3.24pm BST

North Korea’s foreign affairs minister has denounced Russia’s suspension from the United Nations human rights council, calling it an “unreasonable act” led by the US and the west to maintain political hegemony, Reuters reports.

At a meeting of the UN general assembly on Thursday, 93 members voted in favour of the diplomatic rebuke while 24 were against and 58 abstained.

North Korea, Russia, China, Cuba, Iran, Syria and Vietnam were among those who voted against the resolution.

The US’s UN ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, had launched the resolution to suspend Russia from the council as the world was still recoiling from images of mass graves and corpses strewn in the streets of Bucha following Russian soldiers’ retreat.

In a statement reported by the North Korean state news agency, KCNA, the minister said:

What the US is after ... is to isolate the independent countries, and forces challenging them at the international arena, so as to maintain its illegal and inhumane US-led hegemonic order.

The minister, who was not named, added that international organisations should not be “abused” as a means for the United States to put political pressure on countries, the agency said.

2.50pm BST

Russia claims to have destroyed several air defence systems in Ukraine over the weekend, the Associated Press reports, saying it appears to indicate a renewed push to gain air superiority and take out weapons Kyiv has described as crucial ahead of a broad new offensive in the east.

Moscow claims to have hit four S-300 missile launchers provided by a European country it didn’t name on Monday. Slovakia gave Ukraine such a system last week, but denies it has been destroyed. Russia has previously reported two strikes on similar systems in other places.

Moscow’s initial invasion has stalled on several fronts as it has met with stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces, who have prevented the Russians from taking the capital and other cities. The failure to win full control of Ukraine’s skies has hampered Moscow’s ability to provide air cover for troops on the ground, limiting their advances and likely exposing them to greater losses.

With their offensive in many parts of the country thwarted, Russian forces have relied increasingly on bombarding cities. The war has flattened many urban areas, killed thousands of people and left Russia politically and economically isolated.

Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian forces of committing atrocities, including a massacre in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, airstrikes on hospitals and a missile attack that killed at least 57 people at a train station.

2.31pm BST

Italy has seized properties worth about €105m (£87.79m, $114.45m) owned by the Russian former Formula One driver Nikita Dmitrievich Mazepin and his oligarch father, Reuters reports, citing two police sources.

The operation reportedly targeted a villa – known as Rocky Ram – in northern Sardinia. It is part of broader efforts aimed at penalising wealthy Russians linked to Vladimir Putin after the 24 February invasion of Ukraine by Moscow. Reuters says the driver’s PR manager has not yet commented.

Mazepin – who was fired in March by the US-owned F1 team Haas – has been included in an EU sanctions list along with his father, Dmitry, who the European Union’s official journal described as a member of Putin’s closest circle.

In recent weeks, Italian police have sequestered villas and yachts worth more than €900m from wealthy Russians who were placed on a European Union sanctions list following the Ukraine conflict.

The most valuable asset seized so far is a superyacht owned by billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko , worth around €530m, which was impounded in the northern port of Trieste.

1.46pm BST

Russia will not pause military operation in Ukraine for peace talks, Lavrov says

Moscow will not pause its military operation in Ukraine before the next round of peace talks, Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said.

Speaking in an interview with Russian state television, Lavrov said Vladimir Putin had ordered military actions to be suspended during the first round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, Reuters reports.

Moscow’s position had changed since then, he said. Lavrov said he saw no reason not to continue talks with Ukraine but insisted Moscow would not halt its military operation when the sides convene again.

Lavrov said:

After we became convinced that the Ukrainians were not planning to reciprocate, a decision was made that during the next rounds of talks, there would be no pause so long as a final agreement is not reached.

The Russian FM last week accused Kyiv of presenting Moscow with an “unacceptable” draft peace deal that deviated from agreements the sides had previously reached. Kyiv dismissed Lavrov’s comments as a tactic to undermine Ukraine or divert attention from war crime accusations against Russian troops.

Also in the interview aired today, Lavrov said that calls by the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, for the bloc to continue arming Kyiv marked a “very serious U-turn” in European policy.

1.24pm BST

Croatia has expelled 24 Russian embassy staff over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “brutal aggression”, the Croatian foreign ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the Russian ambassador was summoned in a protest over the “brutal aggression on Ukraine and numerous crimes committed (there)“.

It said:

The Russian party was informed about the reduction of administrative-technical staff of the Russian Federation’s embassy in Zagreb.

1.14pm BST

The UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, travelled by car, helicopter, military plane and train for his surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday, Downing Street said.

On his arrival in the Ukrainian capital, Johnson held talks with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, for an hour, before they both went for a walk through the city including to Independence Square.

The two leaders returned for a full bilateral meeting over a dinner with their small teams, No 10 said.

From Times Radio’s Lucy Fisher:

Boris Johnson holds a ceramic rooster presented by local women, the same that were found and survived among debris of a residential building destroyed during Russia’s invasion, in Borodianka town, in central Kyiv, Ukraine, 9 April 2022. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters

12.55pm BST

Here’s more from Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s address to the South Korean parliament earlier today, where he asked Seoul for any military aid it could provide just days after South Korea denied the request.

Speaking in a video address, Zelenskiy told South Korean lawmakers that “Ukraine needs support for its military, including planes and tanks”, adding:

South Korea can help Ukraine. South Korea has various defence systems that could defend against Russian tanks, ships, and missiles. We would be grateful if South Korea could help us to fight Russia. If Ukraine can have these weapons, they will not only save the lives of ordinary people, but they’ll save Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of people have likely been killed in Russia’s assault on the south-eastern city of Mariupol, he also said.



Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the South Korean parliament via video link. Photograph: Reuters

Earlier on Monday, South Korea’s defence ministry said it had rejected a request by the Ukrainian defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, for anti-aircraft weapons, Reuters reports.

In a phone call on Friday, South Korea’s defence minister, Suh Wook, told Reznikov that any support of lethal weapons would be limited in light of South Korea’s security situation and its potential impact on military readiness, a ministry spokesperson said.

South Korea has consistently said it would not provide lethal weapons or deploy its military to support Ukraine.

It has provided humanitarian assistance worth $10m (£7.68m) to Ukraine and pledged last week to send another $30m (£23m). It has also provided non-lethal items including bulletproof helmets, medical kits and medicines.

12.35pm BST

Today will be ‘last battle’ for Mariupol as ammunition is ‘running out’, Ukraine says

Ukrainian forces say they are readying themselves for a “last battle” to control the besieged southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, AFP reports.



In a statement on Facebook, the 36th marine brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces said:

Today will probably be the last battle, as the ammunition is running out.

After defending the port for 47 days and doing “everything possible and impossible” to retain control of the city, the marines said it had been “pushed back” and “surrounded” by the Russian army, adding:

It’s death for some of us, and captivity for the rest.

Russian forces have said fighting has recently centred around Mariupol’s Azovstal iron and steel works and in the port.

The marines said that is where “the enemy gradually pushed us back” and “surrounded us with fire, and is now trying to destroy us”.

The mountain of wounded makes up almost half of the brigade. Those whose limbs are not torn off return to battle. The infantry was all killed and the shooting battles are now conducted by artillerymen, anti-aircraft gunners, radio operators, drivers and cooks. Even the orchestra.

It complained that there was a lack of support from Ukraine’s military leadership “because we’ve been written off”.

The south-eastern city of Mariupol has seen the most intense fighting since Russia launched its assault on Ukraine. Earlier today, the Ukraininan president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said tens of thousands of people had likely been killed in the city.

Zelenskiy told the South Korean parliament via video link:

Mariupol has been destroyed, there are tens of thousands of dead, but even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive.

12.11pm BST

German newspaper Die Welt has hired as a correspondent Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist who broke on to a live news broadcast on Russian state television in protest against the Ukraine war, its owner Axel Springer said.

Ovsyannikova, 43, will report for the newspaper as well as for Die Welt’s TV news channel, including from Ukraine and Russia, Springer said.

Marina Ovsyannikova broke on to a live news broadcast on Russian state television in protest against the Ukraine war, Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

The former editor at Russia’s state Channel One “defended the most important journalistic ethics despite the threat of state repression” with her on-air protest, Welt Group editor-in-chief Ulf Poschardt said in a statement.

Ovsyannikova was fined 30,000 roubles (£215) for violating protest laws after her extraordinary demonstration against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month.

Marina Ovsyannikova was fined 30,000 rubles for breaching protest laws in Moscow. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Ovsyannikova burst on to the set of the live broadcast of the nightly news, shouting: “Stop the war. No to war.” She also held a sign saying: “Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here.” It was signed in English: “Russians against the war.”

She also released a pre-recorded video in which she expressed her shame at working for Channel One and spreading “Kremlin propaganda”.

11.52am BST

More than 20% of Russian soldiers confirmed dead during the war in Ukraine are officers, including 10 colonels, 20 lieutenant colonels, 31 majors and 155 junior officers, the BBC reports.

The BBC has been able to verify the identities of the 1,083 Russian servicemen killed in Ukraine, their deaths reported by local officials or Russian media.

The BBC World correspondent Olga Ivshina said evidence showed:

Russia has lost some of its best specialists, including elite spec. forces operators, highly skilled fighter pilots and some experienced commanders.

In addition, about 15% of all confirmed Russian losses in Ukraine are paratroopers from units “which are considered elite of the Russian army”, she said.

Preparation of a paratrooper in Russia demands more money and time compared to an infantryman. So these are sensitive losses.

Hello from London, I’m Léonie Chao-Fong and I’ll be bringing you all the latest news from the war in Ukraine. Feel free to drop me a message if you have anything to flag, you can reach me on Twitter or via email.

11.19am BST

Damaged rows of seats on the stands of the Chernihiv Olympic Sports Training Centre (formerly Yuri Gagarin Stadium) destroyed as a result of shelling, Chernihiv, northern Ukraine. Photograph: Ukrinform/Rex/Shutterstock

The building of the Hotel Ukraine shows damage caused as a result of shelling by Russian troops after the liberation of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine. Photograph: Ukrinform/Rex/Shutterstock

A woman outside a damaged apartment building after the liberation of the city from Russian invaders, Chernihiv, northern Ukraine. Photograph: Ukrinform/Rex/Shutterstock

11.04am BST

Today so far …

Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer is set to meet Vladimir Putin on Monday, the first European leader to meet the Russian president since Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February. In a tweet, Nehammer said Austria was “militarily neutral” but that it had a “clear stance on Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine”.

In a tweet, Nehammer said Austria was “militarily neutral” but that it had a “clear stance on Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine”. Russia’s defence ministry claims it has destroyed a S-300 anti-aircraft missile system near Dnipro which had been supplied to Ukraine by an unspecified European country. The claim has been described as disinformation by Slovakia’s prime minister Eduard Heger , whose country donated an S-300 system last week.

The claim has been described as disinformation by Slovakia’s prime minister , whose country donated an S-300 system last week. In his nightly address to the nation on Sunday night, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of having “lost connection with reality to a degree that they accuse us of committing what Russian troops have obviously done”.

accused Russia of having “lost connection with reality to a degree that they accuse us of committing what Russian troops have obviously done”. Tens of thousands of people have likely been killed in Russia’s assault on the south-eastern city of Mariupol , and over 300 Ukrainian hospitals have been destroyed, Zelenskiy told the South Korean parliament.

, and over 300 Ukrainian hospitals have been destroyed, told the South Korean parliament. Russia is likely to continue strikes on transport infrastructure “in order to disrupt the supply of goods to the places of hostilities” , the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces has said in its latest operational report.

, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces has said in its latest operational report. In its latest intelligence update on Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence warns that Russia’s past use of phosphorus munitions in Donetsk “raised the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies”.

warns that Russia’s past use of munitions in “raised the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies”. Pro-Russian forces in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic have said they will intensify their fight in eastern Ukraine.

in the have said they will intensify their fight in eastern Ukraine. Ramzan Kadyrov , the head of Russia’s republic of Chechnya, has said there will be an offensive by Russian forces not only on Mariupol, but also on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities

, the head of Russia’s republic of Chechnya, has said there will be an offensive by Russian forces not only on Mariupol, but also on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock says Germany has seen massive indications of war crimes in Ukraine .

says . Norway is to extend its deployment of 200 troops in Lithuania until August.

is to extend its deployment of 200 troops in until August. Ireland’s foreign minister, Simon Coveney , has said the European Commission was working on details of an oil embargo on Russia as part of a possible next sanctions package

, has said the was working on details of an oil embargo on Russia as part of a possible next sanctions package France’s ambassador to Ukraine, Etienne de Poncins , has posted a picture from Lviv showing teams of forensic gendarmes that have arrived from France to assist local authorities in investigating war crimes.

, has posted a picture from Lviv showing teams of forensic gendarmes that have arrived from France to assist local authorities in investigating war crimes. New Zealand will send a C-130H Hercules and 50-person team to Europe to distribute military aid to Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

That is it from me, Martin Belam, for today. I am handing you over to Léonie Chao-Fong.

10.30am BST

Pro-Russian forces in Donetsk have said they will intensify their fight in eastern Ukraine. Denis Pushilin , head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, is quoted by the RIA news agency as saying:

Now the operation will be intensified. The more we delay, the more the civilian population simply suffers, being held hostage by the situation. We have identified areas where certain steps need to be accelerated.

9.53am BST

Zelenskiy: tens of thousands likely killed in Mariupol; 300 hospitals destroyed in Ukraine

Tens of thousands of people have likely been killed in Russia’s assault on the south-eastern city of Mariupol, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the South Korean parliament this morning.



“Mariupol has been destroyed, there are tens of thousands of dead, but even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive,” Reuters quotes him saying in a video address this morning.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses South Korean parliamentary via video link. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/AFP/Getty Images

Other key lines from his address include Zelenskiy saying:

Russia threatens Europe, not just Ukraine, and will not stop unless it is forced to stop.

Russia has destroyed hundreds of pieces of Ukraine’s key infrastructure including at least 300 hospitals.

Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers are being amassed for the next offensive.

Ukraine needs more help if it is to survive the war.

9.32am BST

German foreign minister: 'massive indications of war crimes' in Ukraine

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock says Germany has seen massive indications of war crimes in Ukraine.

“We have massive indications of war crimes,” Reuters report she told reporters before a meeting with fellow European ministers in Luxembourg. “In the end, the courts will have to decide, but for us, it is central to secure all evidence.”



“As the German federal government, we have already made it clear that there will be a complete phase-out of fossil fuels, starting with coal, then oil and gas, and so that this can be implemented jointly in the European Union, we need a joint, coordinated plan to completely phase out fossil fuels to be able to withdraw as a European Union,” she added.

9.24am BST

Norway is to extend its deployment of 200 troops in Lithuania until August, according to a statement from the Norway defence ministry, Reuters reports.

9.18am BST

France’s ambassador to Ukraine, Etienne de Poncins , has posted a picture from Lviv showing teams that have arrived from France to assist local authorities in investigating war crimes. He tweeted:

Proud to welcome to Lviv the detachment of technical and scientific gendarmes who came to assist their Ukrainian comrades in the investigations of war crimes committed around Kiev. France the first to provide such help. They will be at work tomorrow. Solidarity.

9.05am BST

Russia claims it has destroyed the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems donated to Ukraine

Russia’s defence ministry claims it has destroyed S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems which had been supplied to Ukraine by a European country.



Reuters reports the ministry said that Russian sea-launched Kalibr missiles on Sunday destroyed four S-300 launchers which were concealed in a hangar on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro to the east of the country

Russia said 25 Ukrainian troops were hit in the attack. The claims have not been independently verified.



Russia did not say which European country had supplied the S-300 systems, however we know that Slovakia announced it had donated the system on Friday.

Russia’s claim has been dismissed overnight by Slovakia’s prime minister Eduard Heger.

8.49am BST

Ireland’s foreign minister, Simon Coveney , has said the European Commission was working on details of an oil embargo on Russia as part of a possible next sanctions package, but that nothing has been decided.



He said he hoped it could be agreed by the EU’s 27 states as soon as possible but Reuters reports he gave no further details.

8.27am BST

Sean Ingle writes for us this morning on the impact that the war is having on sport, and the conundrum facing sporting authorities over how to handle Russian and Ukrainian athletes:

Last week it emerged that Wimbledon was ready to ban the world No 2 Daniil Medvedev over fears that his victory “could boost the Putin regime”. Previously the UK sports minister Nigel Huddleston had also suggested Medvedev and other Russians would have to give assurances they are not supporters of Putin to play.

But if you are a classical liberal, this demand might also make you a little queasy. Why, after all, should the sins of a country’s dictator lead to a sports star being punished? It feels like a violation of the laws of natural justice, especially when that player deliberately stays out of politics.

I was making this point to a chess insider when he interjected. Sport is torn down the middle on this, he said. But when you talk about natural justice, start by thinking about it from Ukraine’s side.

Why, he asked, should any Ukrainian – who is very likely to have been personally affected by the war, with perhaps family or friends dying – be asked, potentially, to play someone from Russia when their country remains under attack? Even if you strip the personal and emotive arguments from the debate, there is also a practical question: how ready will Ukrainian athletes be for competition when so many have had to flee or fight?

Read more of Sean Ingle’s piece here: Dilemma over Russian athletes threatens to tear sports down the middle

8.03am BST

More European Union sanctions on Russia are an option, the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said when asked if the EU was ready to consider a Russian oil embargo in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Sanctions are always on the table,” Reuters reports he told the media as he arrived for a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg. “Ministers will discuss which are the further steps,” he said.

8.00am BST

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba is warning western politicians that they may be subject to disinformation campaigns from Russia over the imposition of sanctions and the supply of arms to Ukraine. He has tweeted:

Russia knows arms supplies are essential for Ukraine and mobilizes all efforts to undermine them. Moscow prepared a massive info campaign targeting foreign media and politicians. Their troll factory may spam emails and flood comments with disinfo on Ukraine. Don’t fall for it.

7.58am BST

Michael C Ryan was director of European security at the US mission to Nato during the Obama administration. He has been interviewed on Sky News in the UK and had this to say about the prospects for the war in Ukraine:

The Russians have clearly reassessed their objectives in the war and focused primarily on the east. Their major problem is that they have to reconstitute enough of what we refer to as combat power, the ability to fight effectively in the east, and then take on a very entrenched, very experienced Ukrainian force that has been preparing for them for a long time. So the next three weeks will be decisive. It will determine the outcome of the war.

Asked about the appointment of Russian Gen Alexander Dvornikov to the war, he said:

The Russians are medieval. They’re brutal. But they’re not stupid. And they’ve learned quite a lot about how the Ukrainians are fighting. So I believe the general will go back to classic Russian tactics. They’ll do massive air and artillery assaults on the Ukrainian positions, before they throw a lot of tanks and a lot of soldiers at them. Which is going to be a difficult proposition for them, because we just don’t assess that they have the energy to be able to carry off that sort of campaign.

On where the situation leaves Russian president Vladimir Putin personally, he said:

His personal endgame has to be stay in power … because he doesn’t have a lot of other options once he leaves government in Russia. He has to play to the domestic audience, which means he has to come out of this with a victory. Taking a land border, a land bridge, from the Donbas down towards the Black Sea, and enhancing the overall state of the Russians ability to claim that they’re supporting Russian speakers in Ukraine, I think will be enough of a victory for him. To consolidate his gains, achieve some level of sanctions relief through negotiation, and then wait out a few years and try again.

7.37am BST

Philip Oltermann is in Pabradė, Lithuania for us. Here he reports on Nato’s latest exercises there:

About 30km west of the Belarusian border, the enemy’s tanks were rolling through the pine forests of Lithuania at speed until a makeshift obstacle made of barbed wire blocked their path. Soldiers carrying bolt cutters jumped out of the armoured vehicle at the front to clear the road.

Then, a deafening bang. In its rush to victory, the advancing party had neglected to check the sandy terrain underneath the roadblock for mines. Luckily, for them, this was merely a dress rehearsal for a showdown between Russia and the North Atlantic alliance.

No live explosives were used in Nato’s “Rising Griffin” manoeuvre at the Pabradė military base in eastern Lithuania. Instead, referees politely informed the tank commanders that their vehicles would have been ripped to shreds. The Russian enemy was being impersonated by American and Norwegian troops.

The western defenders may have notched up a tactical victory against an eastern aggressor on this sunny April morning, yet Nato’s security architecture has never looked more fragile than in the spring of 2022, especially when viewed from Lithuania, a country long considered the alliance’s achilles heel.

“Until last November, we had the Russian army quite far away from Nato’s borders,” said Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s foreign minister. “Now the military activity is very close. To add to that, Lithuania lies between the territory of Belarus and the territory of Kaliningrad. Which puts us in a strategic situation that is, let’s say, interesting.”



Read more of Philip Oltermann’s report from Lithuania here: Nato’s ‘achilles heel’ – alliance conducts war games in nervous Lithuania

7.22am BST

In the UK, environment minister George Eustice has been interviewed on Sky News where he defended the UK’s record on accepting refugees from Ukraine. He said:

Obviously, it’s different for countries that are bordering the Ukraine, because people fleeing a war like this obviously will cross the nearest land border. That’s why countries like Poland and Hungary obviously are getting more of those refugees coming in. But we have now issued visas under the two schemes. We’ve got, in particular, the sponsorship scheme to around 40,000 Ukrainians and around 12,000 of those are already here. We’ve made some changes, already making clear for instance, that those with a Ukrainian passport don’t need to attend an appointment in person. And I know that [interior minister] Priti Patel is looking very closely at whatever else can be done to remove any barriers.

According to the latest figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the number of Ukrainians who have fled the country since Russia invaded again on 24 February is 4.5 million.

This is Martin Belam here in London, taking over from Helen Livingstone. You can contact me at martin.belam@theguardian.com

6.53am BST

There have been no successful major prosecutions over the last 30 years in Ukraine, with the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general dogged by accusations of corruption and inefficiency since the country declared independence. Now Iryna Venediktova, appointed to the role in 2019, is attempting to gather evidence of Russian war crimes.

More from Guardian correspondent Isobel Koshiw in Borodianka:

Surrounded by a scrum of reporters with a backdrop of bombed-out apartment buildings and rubble in Borodianka, a town in the Kyiv region, stood Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine’s prosecutor general. Venediktova is carrying the weight of bringing almost 2,000 cases of war crimes committed by Russia’s occupying forces to court at home and abroad. Her office is the only body in Ukraine with the power to investigate. It is through her office that information relating to war crimes is being collected , investigations will be conducted and domestic and international cases will be built. Reminiscent of Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s trip to newly liberated territories outside Kyiv, Venediktova walked around Borodianka with her subordinates observing the damage, wearing an army flak jacket and baseball cap. “I watched while the bodies were exhumed in Bucha,” Venediktova, who was appointed in 2019, said, describing one of the mass graves in the neighbouring town of Bucha, which is being investigated as a war crime . Investigating war crimes is difficult. It involves teams of different experts who can collect and analyse physical, oral and open-source evidence that will stand up against the defence. International criminal law prosecutes individuals, not states, and so prosecutors must link the crime to the perpetrator.

“Before the war, the majority of Ukrainians did not trust the state,” said Venediktova. “There were grounds for this: the other general prosecutors and the way they behaved.” The office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general has been dogged by accusations of corruption and inefficiency since the country declared independence. There have been almost no successful major prosecutions over the last 30 years, with the shooting of dozens of protesters in February 2014 in central Kyiv, the murder of two prominent Ukrainian journalists, the poisoning of Ukraine’s third president, and countless instances of state corruption and bribery all failing to result in convictions. Ukrainian NGOs, state workers and civilians involved in gathering evidence to build the cases hope that things will be different this time because of how the war has penetrated the entire society. But doubts remain over whether the war will change Ukraine’s infamously murky judicial system by itself or whether civil society will need to exert pressure.

Read on below:

Related: Prosecution of Russian war crimes is ultimate test for Ukraine’s state

6.32am BST

Joe Biden is set to hold a virtual meeting with India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, on Monday, with the US president expected to press India not to increase its imports of Russian crude.

“President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets,” the White House said in a statement.

US president Joe Biden listens as India’s prime minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ‘Quad nations’ meeting at the White House in September. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Lured by steep discounts following western sanctions on Russian entities, India has bought at least 13 million barrels of Russian crude oil since the country invaded Ukraine in late February. That compared with some 16 million barrels for the whole of last year, according to Reuters.

Biden has previously accused India of being the only “somewhat shaky” country in the Quad group of nations – which also includes Japan and Australia – regarding Ukraine. It has not so far imposed any sanctions on Russia.

6.26am BST

UK warns Russia may use phosphorus munitions in Mariupol

In its latest intelligence update on Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence warns that Russia’ past use of phosphorus munitions in Donetsk “raised the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies.”

It also said Russian shelling had continued in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, “with Ukrainian forces repulsing several assaults resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles and artillery equipment.”

“Russia’s continued reliance on unguided bombs decreases their ability to discriminate when targeting and conducting strikes while greatly increasing the risk of further civilian casualties,” it said.

6.16am BST

Russian forces bombarded eastern Ukraine over the weekend ahead of an expected onslaught. In Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, at least 10 civilians were killed including a child.

Kharkiv residents shelter from Russian shelling in the basement of a multi-storey building. Photograph: Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images

A couple hug as they walk past a building that was heavily damaged by shelling in Kharkiv. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

A man looks at a five-storey residential building in destroyed by Russian shelling in Kharkiv. Photograph: Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images

A building in Kharkiv destroyed by Russian shelling. Photograph: Vasiliy Zhlobsky/EPA

6.08am BST

New Zealand will send a C-130H Hercules and 50-person team to Europe to distribute military aid to Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment on Monday, along with $13 million in additional support, including $7.5m for weapons and ammunition procurement by the UK.

“Our support is to assist the Ukraine Army to repel a brutal Russian invasion ... such a blatant attack on a country’s sovereignty is a threat to all of us,” Ardern said.

“The global response has seen an unprecedented amount of military support pledged for Ukraine, and more help to transport and distribute it is urgently needed, and so we will do our bit to help.”

The aircraft would “join a chain of military aircraft from partner nations, travelling throughout Europe carrying much-needed equipment and supplies to key distribution centres, but at no point will they enter Ukraine, nor have they been asked to,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

5.57am BST

Ramzan Kadyrov, the powerful head of Russia’s republic of Chechnya, has said there will be an offensive by Russian forces not only on the besieged port of Mariupol, but also on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, Reuters reported earlier.

“There will be an offensive ... not only on Mariupol, but also on other places, cities and villages,” Kadyrov said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

“Luhansk and Donetsk – we will fully liberate in the first place ... and then take Kyiv and all other cities.”

Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the Russian province of Chechnya, speaks in a video posted to Telegram. Photograph: Telegram | Kadyrov_95 via Reuters

Kadyrov, who has often described himself as Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “foot soldier”, said there should be no doubt about Kyiv. “I assure you: not one step will be taken back,” Kadyrov said.

Kadyrov has been repeatedly accused by the United States and European Union of rights abuses, which he denies. He announced he was in Ukraine alongside invading Russian forces in mid-March.

5.43am BST

Russia is likely to continue strikes on transport infrastructure “in order to disrupt the supply of goods to the places of hostilities”, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces has said in its latest operational report.

It also said it was “possible” that Russian forces would carry out “provocative actions” in the Transnistrian region of Moldova “in order to accuse Ukraine of aggression against a neighbouring state”.

In Mariupol, Russian forces were continuing attacks on the port in the southwest and the Azovstal steel plant in the east, where Ukrainian defenders have reportedly been left isolated after Russian forces bisected the besieged city.

5.31am BST

In his nightly address to the nation on Sunday night, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of having “lost connection with reality to a degree that they accuse us of committing what Russian troops have obviously done”.

They say about the murders in Bucha that it is not them, but allegedly us. Although it is obvious to everyone that people were killed while the Russian army controlled the city.

They say about the missile strike at Kramatorsk that it is not them, but allegedly us. Although it was their propagandists who announced this strike. Although missiles flew from the territory under their control. And about any of our destroyed cities, about any of our burned villages, they say the same thing, that it is not them either, but allegedly us ... Do you know why this is so? Because it’s cowardice.”

He said Russian leaders were “afraid to admit that for decades they have been placing erroneous bets and spending enormous resources in support of absolute nobodies who they thought would be the future heroes of Ukrainian-Russian friendship. And these nobodies were skilful at only one thing – taking money out of Russia into their own pockets.”

In the coming week, he said Russia was preparing to launch “even larger operations” in Ukraine’s east.

They can use even more missiles against us, even more air bombs. But we are preparing for their actions. We will respond. We will be even more active in providing Ukraine with weapons. We will be more active in the international arena. We will be even more active in the information field.

He also said he was grateful for the recent change in Germany’s position towards the conflict.

I spoke today with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. About how to bring to justice all those guilty of war crimes. How to strengthen sanctions against Russia and how to force Russia to seek peace. I am glad to note that the German position has recently changed in favor of Ukraine . I consider it absolutely logical. Because this course is supported by the majority of the German people. And I am grateful to them. But I expect that everything we agreed on will be implemented. And this is very important,” Zelenskiy said .



Germany has been under pressure to wean itself off Russian energy and had also been criticised earlier in the war for its failure to supply weapons to Ukraine, a policy which has since been reversed.



At the end of last week, Scholz said his country would stop using Russian coal by the middle of this year and Russian oil by the end of the year.

5.22am BST

Austrian chancellor Nehammer set to meet Putin

Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer is set to meet Vladimir Putin on Monday, the first European leader to meet the Russian president since Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February.

In a tweet, Nehammer said Austria was “militarily neutral” but that it had a “clear stance on Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine”.

“It must stop! We need humanitarian corridors, a ceasefire and a complete investigation of war crimes.”

Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer visits Bucha, near Kyiv on Saturday. Photograph: Dragan Tatic/Austrian Chancellery/EPA

According to the news agency AFP, Nehammer plans to address alleged war crimes that took place in Bucha, outside Kyiv, during the visit.

The Austrian chancellor organised the meeting during a recent visit to Ukraine, a spokesperson said, adding that Nehammer wants “to do everything so that progress towards peace can be made” even if the chances are minimal.

On a visit to Ukraine this weekend, Nehammer toured Bucha, where mass civilian graves and street killings by Russian forces were discovered last week .

5.13am BST

Summary

Hello, this is Helen Livingstone bringing you the latest updates from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Here’s a roundup of the latest developments: