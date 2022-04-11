ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

More flights cancelled as increased Easter passenger numbers pile on pressure

By Mark Sweney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2Jqd_0f5abzTu00
Passengers wait in queues in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA

More flights were cancelled on Monday as airlines and airports struggled to cope with the big Easter getaway, and Heathrow said it was increasing resourcing as fast as possible to deal with rising passenger numbers.

British Airways cancelled at least 64 domestic or European flights to or from Heathrow. Affected UK routes included Heathrow to Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Manchester and Newcastle, while the international routes affected were services to and from Berlin, Dublin, Geneva, Paris and Stockholm. British Airways said passengers were given advanced warning of the cancellations.

EasyJet cancelled at least 25 flights to or from Gatwick, affecting routes between the West Sussex airport and Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Milan. The low-cost carrier said cancellations were being made “in advance to give customers the ability to rebook on to alternative flights”.

Long queues have formed at some UK airports over the past week, with many families travelling abroad for the school Easter holidays – often for the first time since the travel restrictions were lifted. Travellers at Manchester airport have faced particularly long waits.

On Monday, Heathrow – which is aiming to hire 12,000 staff to cope with an expected summer holiday boom – admitted that resources were “stretched”, as an increase in bookings created long delays over the Easter holiday period .

“Following a very weak January and February , passenger numbers in March were the highest since the start of the pandemic, following the government’s removal of all travel restrictions, making the UK the first country in the world to do so,” the airport said.

“The aviation sector has been rebuilding capacity ahead of a summer peak, so resources are stretched. Heathrow is working closely with airlines and ground handlers to make sure this increase in demand can be met while keeping passengers safe.”

Related: What is behind the disruption at UK airports?

Heathrow said that demand was being driven by weekend and school holiday trips as the public “make the most of the freedom to travel and cash in vouchers from trips cancelled during Covid”.

Heathrow was used by 4.2 million travellers in March, a 675% increase over the same month last year. In February 2020, the month before the onset of the pandemic resulted in the government implementing travel restrictions, it was used by 5.4 million.

In the year to the end of March, total passenger numbers hit 27.3 million, an almost 200% increase over the previous 12 months. The airport has forecast 45 million passengers this year, just over half of pre-pandemic levels.

However, the airport said holiday and business travel from foreign countries remained weak because of high Covid levels in the UK and the requirement to test before returning home.

Last month, Heathrow said it was embarking on a recruitment drive to cope with a travel boom that would result in some days at the airport returning to almost pre-pandemic passenger levels. However, the airport said it would feel significantly busier because of additional pre-departure checks.

“Half of global markets still require Covid checks including testing, vaccination status and quarantine, which is causing particular congestion in check-in areas at peak times,” the airport said on Monday.

“Heathrow is advising passengers to check with their airline to confirm when they should get to the airport. Other airport processes are currently working to plan and Heathrow is working with Border Force to ensure sufficient levels of resource are in place to cope with the large number of passengers returning to the UK over the next couple of weeks.”

Heathrow, which intends to reopen Terminal 4 before July, said last month that it was “particularly concerned over Border Force’s ability to scale up to meet demand” for the summer crowds. Failures in passport e-gates as well as additional Covid requirements have at times caused long queues in the immigration halls.

“It is fantastic to see the airport coming back to life after two years, and I want to thank all team Heathrow colleagues for working together to serve our passengers,” said John Holland-Kaye, the chief executive of Heathrow. “Everyone at Heathrow is doing everything we can to make sure passengers get on their way as smoothly and safely as possible.”

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

As the aviation industry recovers, passengers are facing fare increases after the Civil Aviation Authority approved a 37% rise in landing charges at Heathrow from January. The interim increase, from £22 to £30.19 a passenger, was less than the airport was seeking but nevertheless outraged airlines.

Willie Walsh, a former chief executive of the parent company of British Airways who now leads the International Air Transport Association, accused Heathrow of “gouging” its customers .

Last year, Holland-Kaye said between 15,000 and 25,000 jobs had been lost across the airport, including airline partners such as British Airways, in the first year of the pandemic.

Comments / 15

Frank Rizzo
3d ago

Don’t worry… Claus Schwab’s Great Reset will have only the elites being able to fly while the rest of us stay in our pods, working in the Metaverse and eating bug paste for sustenance soon enough.

Reply
12
Dr. Shaun C. Rice
3d ago

I love this this is so beautiful if this is true is beautiful. Because I told you guys to stop buying airline tickets but you didn’t listen. So I’m so happy I’m extra Extra happy that you guys are losing your money. And wasting your time

Reply
8
#fblessatlast#
3d ago

If people would be smart & cancel their own flights until airlines can start losing in the pocketbook, they’ll eventually start begging for customers

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Hundreds of flights cancelled in US over the weekend

Hundreds more flights were cancelled across the US this weekend amid severe weather in Florida.JetBlue and Spirit were among the airlines worst hit by the disruptions.The two carriers’ cancellations totalled more than 300 on Saturday and 254 on Sunday.JetBlue cancelled 18 per cent of its scheduled flights on Saturday and 13 per cent of departures on Sunday; Spirit cancelled 14 per cent of Saturday flights and 13 per cent of Sunday flights. A Spirit spokesperson said poor weather and Air Traffic Control (ATC) issues in Florida on Thursday and Friday were still having a knock-on effect over the weekend, hence...
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heathrow Airport#Easter Weekend#British Airways#European
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Abandoned’ cabin crew forced to sleep on floor of airport due to flight cancellations

Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Pilots of doomed China Eastern flight 5735 failed to respond to multiple calls after tipping into nosedive

Pilots of the Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight that crashed after a steep nosedive failed to respond to China’s air traffic controllers despite repeated calls being made, including after the plane’s altitude started to dip rapidly.Flight MU5735 crashed from an altitude of almost 29,000ft into a mountainous and forested area in southern China’s Guangxi province where it caught fire on Monday.The plane, carrying 132 people including flight crew, was flying from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province to Guangzhou in Guangdong province.An official from China’s air traffic controllers said at a press conference, the government’s first official briefing on...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Free-range eggs to disappear from supermarkets on Monday - as British hens have spent four months cooped up in bird flu lockdown

Free-range eggs will disappear from supermarkets on Monday – because Britain's hens have spent the last four months cooped up. Chickens have been in bird flu lockdown since November, meaning eggs previously classed as free-range must now be labelled 'barn'. Officials at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

The Guardian

239K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy