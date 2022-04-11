ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson orders ethics inquiry into Rishi Sunak

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsWS1_0f5abRfK00

Boris Johnson has told his independent ethics adviser Lord Geidt to conduct an inquiry into Rishi Sunak.

But Downing Street said the prime minister continues to have “full confidence” in the chancellor, following revelations in The Independent about his wife’s “non-dom” tax status and the fact Mr Sunak held a US green card while a minister.

No 10 had no timeframe for completion of the inquiry, which will look at whether the chancellor’s outside interests had been properly declared. A spokesperson said that the outcome of the investigation will be published “in a timely manner”, but did not commit to the inquiry being published in full.

Mr Johnson’s decision to ask Christopher Geidt to carry out an investigation came after the chancellor last night requested a review of all declarations of interest since he first became a minister in 2018 to ensure they had been properly stated.

While he said he was confident he had acted appropriately at all times, Mr Sunak said his “overriding concern” was that the public should have confidence in the answers.

Asked on Monday if Lord Geidt had begun his investigation into the chancellor, the No 10 spokesperson said: “I’m not aware of whether Lord Geidt himself has begun his work.

“But I can confirm that the prime minister has agreed to the request from the chancellor for Lord Geidt to undertake this work.”

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said that the announcement of Lord Geidt’s inquiry “just doesn’t add up”.

“Late last week the prime minister claimed to have been unaware of bombshell revelations about Rishi Sunak’s finances,” said Ms Rayner.

“But by Saturday afternoon, No 10 was saying an investigation had already taken place and that his so-called ‘independent’ standards adviser Lord Geidt had concluded that the chancellor had followed the code ‘to the letter’.

“They announced Lord Geidt was ‘completely satisfied with the steps the chancellor has taken to meet the requirements of the code’.

“On Sunday afternoon, I wrote to the prime minister setting out a catalogue of potential breaches of the code by the chancellor. Just hours later the chancellor wrote to the prime minister offering himself up to be investigated. This afternoon No 10 has confirmed that the chancellor has now been referred to Lord Geidt for an investigation.

“With good reason, the public will see this as yet another attempted whitewash. They’re being taken for fools by this prime minister yet again. All this has shades of the Sue Gray report but without the rigour. Will we ever see Lord Geidt’s report at all?

“leaves what little ethical credibility and integrity there was left in Boris Johnson’s Downing Street hanging by a thread. “

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to retract claim that Ukraine’s fight against Russia is like Brexit vote

Boris Johnson has refused to withdraw his incendiary claim that Ukraine’s fight for survival against Russia is like the Brexit vote – and insisted Kyiv is not offended.The prime minister was reported to be regretting making the comparison – made in his weekend Tory conference speech – after it was branded “insulting” to the Ukrainian people and “insane”.But his spokesman made clear he was not having “second thoughts”, arguing it is legitimate to categorise both struggles as a “desire for freedom”.The spokesman added: “It’s worth noting that the Ukrainian ambassador was in the audience at the time. He gave...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Boris Johnson
Telegraph

Boris will succeed in his mission to Saudi Arabia

There is no G7 leader with a better relationship with Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, than Boris Johnson. I have seen it at first-hand over the years as the prime minister’s special envoy to the kingdom. The relationship is strong because it is both personal and critical.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Card#Uk
Reuters

UK very disappointed with India's stance on Ukraine - trade minister

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain is very disappointed with India's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Thursday ahead of the conclusion of a second round of trade talks. India has avoided condemning Russian actions since it invaded Ukraine three weeks ago, to the...
INDIA
The Independent

Fury over Boris Johnson’s comparison of Ukraine’s resistance to Brexit

Boris Johnson has sparked outrage by comparing the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to British people voting for Brexit.In his speech to the Tory spring conference in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said it is the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom”, with the Brexit vote a “famous recent example”.The comparison was criticised by Tory peer Lord Barwell, who pointed out Ukraine is seeking to join the European Union.Former European Council president, Donald Tusk, said the Prime Minister’s words “offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense”.Apart from the bit where voting...
POLITICS
BBC

Is Rishi Sunak a tax-cutter?

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have proudly described themselves as "tax-cutting Conservatives". They claim, like most members of their party and its supporters, that as far as possible individuals and not the government should decide how to spend their own money. As the chancellor gives an update on the economy...
WORLD
US News and World Report

UK PM Johnson Defends Saudi Visit After Mass Execution

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended on Wednesday his decision to visit Saudi Arabia where he is seeking increased supplies of oil, saying ties with the country were very important and promising to raise human rights issues. Johnson arrived in the United Arab Emirates and will later...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Chancellor Rishi Sunak orders last-minute changes to Wednesday’s mini-budget

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has ordered last-minute changes to Wednesday’s mini-budget after being warned he faces a “moment of truth” this week on the cost-of-living crisis.The Independent has learnt that the Office for Budget Responsibility has been told to recalculate fiscal forecasts to take into account amended Treasury plans, a highly unusual move.The chancellor signalled on Sunday that he is preparing to offer relief to families and businesses faced with soaring prices, declaring: “Where we can make a difference, of course we will.” There was speculation that help may come in the form of cuts in fuel duties, after he said...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news — live: Income tax cuts ‘will come too late,’ Sunak told as Tories criticise budget

A promise by Rishi Sunak to cut income tax by 1p in 2024 will come “too late” for families struggling with the current cost-of-living squeeze, a Conservative MP has warned.Richard Drax, the Tory MP for South Dorset, welcomed some of the announcements in the chancellor’s spring statement but called on the Treasury to “go further”.“I welcome the chancellor’s talk of more tax cuts to come, but in my humble opinion, and certainly for my constituents for the reasons I’ve stated, they will come too late,” he said.Mr Sunak also slashed fuel duty by 5p and raised the threshold at...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Boris Johnson gave order to evacuate Pen Farthing animals from Afghanistan, says new whistleblower

Boris Johnson directly approved the evacuation of cats and dogs with Pen Farthing’s animal charity from Afghanistan, according to a second government whistleblower.Josie Stewart – a senior official at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) – said it was “widespread knowledge” that the decision to help the Nowzad charity “came from the prime minister”.Mr Johnson has denied direct involvement in the evacuation of animals. But Ms Stewart backed up claims made by whistleblower Raphael Marshall saying emails in her inbox referenced “the PM’s decision on Nowzad”.Ms Stewart also accused Sir Philip Barton, the Foreign Office’s permanent undersecretary, and...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Michael Fabricant suggests bar should be installed in No 10 to avoid illegal parties

Michael Fabricant has suggested a bar should be installed in Downing Street to avoid illegal parties. The Tory MP made his comments as he defended Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who on Tuesday received fines from the Metropolitan Police for attending rule-breaking gatherings at Number 10 during lockdown. "You go on about booze being wheeled in [by a suitcase], that had been done for a long time," Mr Fabricant said. "In my view, they should just have a bar in Downing Street, just as there is in the Palace of Westminster." Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Watch live as New York police hold briefing after subway shootingPartygate: Boris Johnson claims ‘it did not occur’ to him that he was breaking rulesWatch live as Biden travels to Iowa to talk about gas prices plan
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson appears to survive partygate fine fallout for now

Boris Johnson looked set to avoid an initial fallout from becoming the first prime minister to be hit with criminal sanctions while in office over a birthday bash held for him in Downing Street against Covid rules.The Prime Minister, his wife and the Chancellor all apologised on Tuesday and confirmed they had paid fines imposed by the Metropolitan Police over a party held on June 19 2020 to mark Mr Johnson’s 56th birthday.Mr Johnson said it “did not occur” to him that the gathering might be breaching Covid rules, while Rishi Sunak said he understood that “for figures in public...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

599K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy