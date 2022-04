You don't need to be a MacGyver or Crocodile Dundee, with special training to live off the land in order to spring into action at the first sign of trouble. But you do need to have some idea of how to get yourself out of a life-threatening situation. Reddit did an open forum on "What fact could someday save your life," and I gotta say folks from all over offered sound advice on a variety of life-threatening scenarios. Then I found another post on E!, covering the same topic with even more great tips on how to save your life.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO