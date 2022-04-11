Pakistani lawmakers to elect new PM after Imran Khan ouster

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:
- Russia threatens Kyiv -
A Ukrainian military factory outside Kyiv is partially destroyed by overnight Russian strikes, AFP reports, as Moscow warns it will intensify attacks on the capital in response to Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil. "The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or sabotage committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime on Russian territory," the defence ministry in Moscow says.
