Through this evening winds will remain gusty, and we will have the chance for a shower or two. Temperature wise we will drop to the upper 30's and lower 40's. Low Pressure will dropping by heading into the weekend, increasing the chance for rain and snow mix. Due to temperatures sitting below average, some may see some light accumulation, mainly over the northern tier of PA. Accumulations of up to an inch or so will be possible, so not to trying. More is expected along the Great Lakes and further west.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 DAYS AGO