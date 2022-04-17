Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule, Results, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

The best two months in basketball are here as the NBA postseason has arrived, starting with the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday. Here is the complete schedule, with gametimes, TV information and point spreads. We will update this story daily with results and updated betting lines, so bookmark it and follow along for the next two months of a wide-open postseason.

The NBA regular season is in the books, and now it really matters. For the second straight year, the Play-In Tournament starts things on Tuesday before we can get to the all-important 16-team playoffs that starts with four games on Saturday and four more on Sunday.

Eastern Conference Playoffs

No. 1 Miami Heat (1-0) vs. No. 8 Atlanta Hawks (0-1)

Game 1, April 17 (Sunday): Miami Heat 115, Atlanta Hawks 91. (Heat lead series 1-0)

April 17 (Sunday): 115, 91. Game 2: April 19 (Tuesday): Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat , 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Point spread: Miami is a 7.5-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 217 for Game 2.

April 19 (Tuesday): at , 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Miami is a 7.5-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the gambling website. The over/under is 217 for Game 2. Game 3: April 22 (Friday): Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks , 7 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)

April 22 (Friday): at , 7 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) Game 4: April 24 (Sunday): Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks , 7 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT)

April 24 (Sunday): at , 7 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Game 5: If necessary, April 26 (Tuesday): Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

If necessary, April 26 (Tuesday): at , Time TBD (TV: TBD) Game 6: If necessary, April 28 (Thursday): Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

If necessary, April 28 (Thursday): at , Time TBD (TV: TBD) Game 7: If necessary, April 30 (Saturday): Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat , Time TBD (TV: TNT)

No. 2 Boston Celtics (1-0) vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets (0-1)

Game 1 , April 17 (Sunday): Boston Celtics 115, Brooklyn Nets 114. (Celtics lead series 1-0)

, April 17 (Sunday): 115, 114. Game 2: April 20 (Wednesday): Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics , 7 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Point Spread: Boston is a 3.5-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 228 for Game 2.

April 20 (Wednesday): at , 7 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Boston is a 3.5-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the gambling website. The over/under is 228 for Game 2. Game 3: April 23 (Saturday): Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets , Time TBD (TV: ESPN)

April 23 (Saturday): at , Time TBD (TV: ESPN) Game 4: April 25 (Monday): Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

April 25 (Monday): at , Time TBD (TV: TBD) Game 5: If necessary, April 27 (Wednesday): Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

If necessary, April 27 (Wednesday): at , Time TBD (TV: TBD) Game 6: If necessary, April 29 (Friday): Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

If necessary, April 29 (Friday): at , Time TBD (TV: TBD) Game 7: If necessary, May 1 (Sunday): Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) vs No. 6 Chicago Bulls (0-1)

Game 1 , April 17 (Sunday): Milwaukee Bucks 93, Chicago Bulls 86. (Bucks lead series 1-0)

, April 17 (Sunday): 93, 86. Game 2: April 20 (Wednesday): Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks , 9:30 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Point spread: Milwaukee is a 10-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 228 for Game 2.

April 20 (Wednesday): at , 9:30 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Milwaukee is a 10-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the gambling website. The over/under is 228 for Game 2. Game 3: April 22 (Friday): Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls , 8:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ABC)

April 22 (Friday): at , 8:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ABC) Game 4: April 24 (Sunday): Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls , 1 p.m. ET. (TV: ABC)

April 24 (Sunday): at , 1 p.m. ET. (TV: ABC) Game 5: If necessary, April 27 (Wednesday): Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

If necessary, April 27 (Wednesday): at , Time TBD (TV: TBD) Game 6: If necessary, April 29 (Friday): Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

If necessary, April 29 (Friday): at , Time TBD (TV: TBD) Game 7: If necessary, May 1 (Sunday): Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers (1-0) vs No. 5 Toronto Raptors (0-1)

Game 1, April 16 (Saturday): Philadelphia 76ers 131, Toronto Raptors 111. (76ers lead series 1-0)

April 16 (Saturday): 131, 111. Game 2: April 18 (Monday): Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers , 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Point spread: Philadelphia is a 7-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 217.5 for Game 2.

April 18 (Monday): at , 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Philadelphia is a 7-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the gambling website. The over/under is 217.5 for Game 2. Game 3: April 20 (Wednesday): Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors , 8 p.m. ET. (TV: NBA TV)

April 20 (Wednesday): at , 8 p.m. ET. (TV: NBA TV) Game 4: April 23 (Saturday): Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors , 2 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT)

April 23 (Saturday): at , 2 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Game 5: If necessary, April 25 (Monday): Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

If necessary, April 25 (Monday): at , Time TBD (TV: TBD) Game 6: If necessary, April 28 (Thursday): Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

If necessary, April 28 (Thursday): at , Time TBD (TV: TBD) Game 7: If necessary, April 30 (Saturday): Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers , Time TBD (TV: TNT)

Western Conference Playoffs

No. 1 Phoenix Suns (1-0) vs. No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans (0-1)

Game 1, April 17 (Sunday): Phoenix Suns 110, New Orleans Pelicans 99. (Suns lead series 1-0)

April 17 (Sunday): 110, 99. Game 2: April 19 (Tuesday): New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns , 10 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Point spread: Phoenix is a 10-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 222 for Game 2.

April 19 (Tuesday): at , 10 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Phoenix is a 10-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the gambling website. The over/under is 222 for Game 2. Game 3: April 22 (Friday): Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans , 9:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)

April 22 (Friday): at , 9:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) Game 4: April 24 (Sunday): Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans , 9:30 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT)

April 24 (Sunday): at , 9:30 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Game 5: If necessary, April 26 (Tuesday): New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

If necessary, April 26 (Tuesday): at , Time TBD (TV: TBD) Game 6: If necessary, April 28 (Thursday): Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

If necessary, April 28 (Thursday): at , Time TBD (TV: TBD) Game 7: If necessary, April 30 (Saturday): New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns , Time TBD (TV: TNT)

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0)

Game 1 , April 16 (Saturday): Minnesota Timberwolves 130, Memphis Grizzlies 117. (Timberwolves lead series 1-0)

, April 16 (Saturday): 130, 117. Game 2: April 19 (Tuesday): Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies , 8:30 p.m. ET. (TV: NBA TV) Point spread: Memphis is a 7-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 241.5 for Game 2.

April 19 (Tuesday): at , 8:30 p.m. ET. (TV: NBA TV) Memphis is a 7-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the gambling website. The over/under is 241.5 for Game 2. Game 3: April 21 (Thursday): Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves , 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT)

April 21 (Thursday): at , 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Game 4: April 23 (Saturday): Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves , 10 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)

April 23 (Saturday): at , 10 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) Game 5: If necessary, April 26 (Tuesday): Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

If necessary, April 26 (Tuesday): at , Time TBD (TV: TBD) Game 6: If necessary, April 29 (Friday): Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

If necessary, April 29 (Friday): at , Time TBD (TV: TBD) Game 7: If necessary, May 1 (Sunday): Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

No. 3 Golden State Warriors (1-0) vs No. 6 Denver Nuggets (0-1)

Game 1 , April 16 (Saturday): Golden State Warriors 123, Denver Nuggets 107. (Warriors lead series 1-0)

, April 16 (Saturday): 123, 107. Game 2: April 18 (Monday): Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Point spread: Golden State is a 7-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 224.5 for Game 2.

April 18 (Monday): at 10 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Golden State is a 7-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the gambling website. The over/under is 224.5 for Game 2. Game 3: April 21 (Thursday): Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets , 10 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT)

April 21 (Thursday): at , 10 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Game 4: April 24 (Sunday): Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets , 3:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ABC)

April 24 (Sunday): at , 3:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ABC) Game 5: If necessary, April 27 (Wednesday): Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

If necessary, April 27 (Wednesday): at , Time TBD (TV: TBD) Game 6: If necessary, April 29 (Friday): Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets , Time TBD, (TV: TBD)

If necessary, April 29 (Friday): at , Time TBD, (TV: TBD) Game 7: If necessary, May 1 (Sunday): Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

No. 4 Dallas Mavericks (0-1) vs No. 5 Utah Jazz (1-0)

Game 1 , April 16 (Saturday): Utah Jazz 99, Dallas Mavericks 93. (Jazz lead series 1-0)

April 16 (Saturday): 99, 93. Game 2: April 18 (Monday): Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets , 8:30 p.m. ET. (TV: NBA TV) Point spread: Utah is a 5-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 205.5 for Game 2.

April 18 (Monday): at , 8:30 p.m. ET. (TV: NBA TV) Utah is a 5-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the gambling website. The over/under is 205.5 for Game 2. Game 3: April 21 (Thursday): Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz , 9 p.m. ET. (TV: NBA TV)

April 21 (Thursday): at , 9 p.m. ET. (TV: NBA TV) Game 4: April 23 (Saturday): Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz , 4:30 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT)

April 23 (Saturday): at , 4:30 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Game 5: If necessary, April 25 (Monday): Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

If necessary, April 25 (Monday): at , Time TBD (TV: TBD) Game 6: If necessary, April 28 (Thursday): Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

If necessary, April 28 (Thursday): at , Time TBD (TV: TBD) Game 7: If necessary, April 30 (Saturday): Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets , Time TBD (TV: TNT)

NBA Finals

June 2: NBA Finals 2022 Game 1

NBA Finals 2022 Game 1 June 5: NBA Finals 2022 Game 2

NBA Finals 2022 Game 2 June 8: NBA Finals 2022 Game 3

NBA Finals 2022 Game 3 June 10: NBA Finals 2022 Game 4

NBA Finals 2022 Game 4 June 13: NBA Finals 2022 Game 5 (If necessary)

NBA Finals 2022 Game 5 (If necessary) June 16: NBA Finals 2022 Game 6 (If necessary)

NBA Finals 2022 Game 6 (If necessary) June 19: NBA Finals 2022 Game 7 (If necessary)

Play-In Tournament Results

Friday's results (April 15)

Game 5: No. 9 Atlanta Hawks 107, at No. 8 seed Cleveland Cavaliers 101.

No. 9 107, at No. 8 seed 101. The Atlanta Hawks have claimed the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference and will play the Miami Heat in the first-round of the playoffs.

Game 6: No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans 105 at No. 8 seed Los Angeles Clippers 101.

No. 9 105 at No. 8 seed 101. The New Orleans Pelicans have claimed the 8-seed in the Western Conference and will play the Phoenix Suns in the first-round of the playoffs.

Wednesday's results (April 13)