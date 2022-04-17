ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule, Results, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJfDu_0f5aCppZ00

The best two months in basketball are here as the NBA postseason has arrived, starting with the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday. Here is the complete schedule, with gametimes, TV information and point spreads. We will update this story daily with results and updated betting lines, so bookmark it and follow along for the next two months of a wide-open postseason.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The NBA regular season is in the books, and now it really matters. For the second straight year, the Play-In Tournament starts things on Tuesday before we can get to the all-important 16-team playoffs that starts with four games on Saturday and four more on Sunday.

Here is the complete schedule, with gametimes, TV information and point spreads. We will update this story daily with results and updated betting lines, so bookmark it and follow along for the next two months of a wide-open postseason.

Eastern Conference Playoffs

No. 1 Miami Heat (1-0) vs. No. 8 Atlanta Hawks (0-1)

  • Game 1, April 17 (Sunday): Miami Heat 115, Atlanta Hawks 91. (Heat lead series 1-0)
  • Game 2: April 19 (Tuesday): Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat , 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Point spread: Miami is a 7.5-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 217 for Game 2.
  • Game 3: April 22 (Friday): Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks , 7 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)
  • Game 4: April 24 (Sunday): Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks , 7 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT)
  • Game 5: If necessary, April 26 (Tuesday): Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat , Time TBD (TV: TBD)
  • Game 6: If necessary, April 28 (Thursday): Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks , Time TBD (TV: TBD)
  • Game 7: If necessary, April 30 (Saturday): Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat , Time TBD (TV: TNT)

No. 2 Boston Celtics (1-0) vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets (0-1)

  • Game 1 , April 17 (Sunday): Boston Celtics 115, Brooklyn Nets 114. (Celtics lead series 1-0)
  • Game 2: April 20 (Wednesday): Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics , 7 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Point Spread: Boston is a 3.5-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 228 for Game 2.
  • Game 3: April 23 (Saturday): Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets , Time TBD (TV: ESPN)
  • Game 4: April 25 (Monday): Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets , Time TBD (TV: TBD)
  • Game 5: If necessary, April 27 (Wednesday): Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics , Time TBD (TV: TBD)
  • Game 6: If necessary, April 29 (Friday): Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets , Time TBD (TV: TBD)
  • Game 7: If necessary, May 1 (Sunday): Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) vs No. 6 Chicago Bulls (0-1)

  • Game 1 , April 17 (Sunday): Milwaukee Bucks 93, Chicago Bulls 86. (Bucks lead series 1-0)
  • Game 2: April 20 (Wednesday): Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks , 9:30 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Point spread: Milwaukee is a 10-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 228 for Game 2.
  • Game 3: April 22 (Friday): Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls , 8:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ABC)
  • Game 4: April 24 (Sunday): Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls , 1 p.m. ET. (TV: ABC)
  • Game 5: If necessary, April 27 (Wednesday): Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks , Time TBD (TV: TBD)
  • Game 6: If necessary, April 29 (Friday): Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls , Time TBD (TV: TBD)
  • Game 7: If necessary, May 1 (Sunday): Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers (1-0) vs No. 5 Toronto Raptors (0-1)

  • Game 1, April 16 (Saturday): Philadelphia 76ers 131, Toronto Raptors 111. (76ers lead series 1-0)
  • Game 2: April 18 (Monday): Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers , 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Point spread: Philadelphia is a 7-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 217.5 for Game 2.
  • Game 3: April 20 (Wednesday): Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors , 8 p.m. ET. (TV: NBA TV)
  • Game 4: April 23 (Saturday): Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors , 2 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT)
  • Game 5: If necessary, April 25 (Monday): Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers , Time TBD (TV: TBD)
  • Game 6: If necessary, April 28 (Thursday): Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors , Time TBD (TV: TBD)
  • Game 7: If necessary, April 30 (Saturday): Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers , Time TBD (TV: TNT)

Western Conference Playoffs

No. 1 Phoenix Suns (1-0) vs. No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans (0-1)

  • Game 1, April 17 (Sunday): Phoenix Suns 110, New Orleans Pelicans 99. (Suns lead series 1-0)
  • Game 2: April 19 (Tuesday): New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns , 10 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Point spread: Phoenix is a 10-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 222 for Game 2.
  • Game 3: April 22 (Friday): Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans , 9:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)
  • Game 4: April 24 (Sunday): Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans , 9:30 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT)
  • Game 5: If necessary, April 26 (Tuesday): New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns , Time TBD (TV: TBD)
  • Game 6: If necessary, April 28 (Thursday): Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans , Time TBD (TV: TBD)
  • Game 7: If necessary, April 30 (Saturday): New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns , Time TBD (TV: TNT)

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0)

  • Game 1 , April 16 (Saturday): Minnesota Timberwolves 130, Memphis Grizzlies 117. (Timberwolves lead series 1-0)
  • Game 2: April 19 (Tuesday): Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies , 8:30 p.m. ET. (TV: NBA TV) Point spread: Memphis is a 7-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 241.5 for Game 2.
  • Game 3: April 21 (Thursday): Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves , 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT)
  • Game 4: April 23 (Saturday): Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves , 10 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)
  • Game 5: If necessary, April 26 (Tuesday): Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies , Time TBD (TV: TBD)
  • Game 6: If necessary, April 29 (Friday): Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves , Time TBD (TV: TBD)
  • Game 7: If necessary, May 1 (Sunday): Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

No. 3 Golden State Warriors (1-0) vs No. 6 Denver Nuggets (0-1)

  • Game 1 , April 16 (Saturday): Golden State Warriors 123, Denver Nuggets 107. (Warriors lead series 1-0)
  • Game 2: April 18 (Monday): Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Point spread: Golden State is a 7-point favorite as of Monday  morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 224.5 for Game 2.
  • Game 3: April 21 (Thursday): Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets , 10 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT)
  • Game 4: April 24 (Sunday): Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets , 3:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ABC)
  • Game 5: If necessary, April 27 (Wednesday): Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors , Time TBD (TV: TBD)
  • Game 6: If necessary, April 29 (Friday): Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets , Time TBD, (TV: TBD)
  • Game 7: If necessary, May 1 (Sunday): Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors , Time TBD (TV: TBD)

No. 4 Dallas Mavericks (0-1) vs No. 5 Utah Jazz (1-0)

  • Game 1 , April 16 (Saturday): Utah Jazz 99, Dallas Mavericks 93. (Jazz lead series 1-0)
  • Game 2: April 18 (Monday): Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets , 8:30 p.m. ET. (TV: NBA TV) Point spread: Utah is a 5-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 205.5 for Game 2.
  • Game 3: April 21 (Thursday): Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz , 9 p.m. ET. (TV: NBA TV)
  • Game 4: April 23 (Saturday): Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz , 4:30 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT)
  • Game 5: If necessary, April 25 (Monday): Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets , Time TBD (TV: TBD)
  • Game 6: If necessary, April 28 (Thursday): Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz , Time TBD (TV: TBD)
  • Game 7: If necessary, April 30 (Saturday): Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets , Time TBD (TV: TNT)

NBA Finals

  • June 2: NBA Finals 2022 Game 1
  • June 5: NBA Finals 2022 Game 2
  • June 8: NBA Finals 2022 Game 3
  • June 10: NBA Finals 2022 Game 4
  • June 13: NBA Finals 2022 Game 5 (If necessary)
  • June 16: NBA Finals 2022 Game 6 (If necessary)
  • June 19: NBA Finals 2022 Game 7 (If necessary)

Play-In Tournament Results

Friday's results (April 15)

  • Game 5: No. 9 Atlanta Hawks 107, at No. 8 seed Cleveland Cavaliers 101.
    • The Atlanta Hawks have claimed the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference and will play the Miami Heat in the first-round of the playoffs.
  • Game 6: No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans 105 at No. 8 seed Los Angeles Clippers 101.
    • The New Orleans Pelicans have claimed the 8-seed in the Western Conference and will play the Phoenix Suns in the first-round of the playoffs.

Wednesday's results (April 13)

  • Game 3 : No. 9 seed Atlanta Hawks 132, No. 10 seed Charlotte Hornets 103.
    • The Atlanta Hawks will now play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 on Friday night for the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference.
  • Game 4 : No. 9 seed New Orleans Pelicans 113 , No. 10 seed San Antonio Spurs 103.
    • The New Orleans Pelicans will now play the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 on Friday night for the 8-seed in the Western Conference.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Nba Playoffs#Nba On Tnt#Nba Finals#Gametimes#Tnt#Espn
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is putting on a show in Boston on Sunday evening. It’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. Irving, who used to play for the Celtics, has been on the receiving end of some crowd chants on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
The Spun

Look: LeBron’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

The Boston Celtics may have won Game 1 of their series against the rival Brooklyn Nets, but former Celtic Kyrie Irving stole the show. And LeBron James took notice. Kyrie had 39 points against the Celtics in today’s 115-114 loss. It was a repeat of his last playoff performance against the Celtics at TD Garden in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Riley Curry Photo Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

A photo of Riley Curry, the daughter of Stephen and Ayesha Curry, was trending on social media on Saturday night. Years ago, Riley Curry went viral during the postgame press conferences in the NBA playoffs. As Stephen and his Warriors teammates made their first NBA Finals runs in 2015 and ’16, Riley Curry was the adorable daughter sitting on her dad’s lap.
NBA
NBC Sports

TNT's Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie's conduct in Game 1

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA's most outspoken analysts. During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.
BOSTON, MA
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
ClutchPoints

Grayson Allen’s Girlfriend: Morgan Reid

Grayson Allen is a 3-and-D specialist who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Duke product was a standout in college, and while he hasn’t been quite the star in the league as he was with the Blue Devils, he turned out to be quite a role player nonetheless. No matter what people may think of him and his unusual on-court tactics, he has been a quality piece for the Bucks. In this post, though, we’re actually focusing on Greyson Allen’s girlfriend Morgan Reid.
FIFA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy