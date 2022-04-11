ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Police Officer ‘Fighting For His Life’ Following Sunday Morning I-10 Crash

By Jude Walker
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
Jude Walker

A Lafayette police officer was reportedly seriously injured and is "fighting for his life" following a crash on I-10 in Iberville Parish on Sunday morning.

State Police Troop A TFC Taylor J. Scrantz told KLFY News 10 that Lt. Todd Alcorn of the Lafayette Police Department was involved in a two-car crash around 7:00 am Sunday at mile marker 132, about five miles east of Whiskey Bay.

Alcorn was off-duty and in his personal vehicle, according to Scrantz.

Scrantz would further say that Alcorn was headed westbound when he struck a bridge rail and lost control of his vehicle. He eventually came to a stop in the left lane and was subsequently struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Alcorn, who was believed to be impaired, was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital where he is listed in critical condition, Scrantz said.

The driver of the second vehicle, 44-year-old Stephen Scroth of Breaux Bridge, was taken to a Lafayette hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

The Lafayette Police Department has declined to comment on the crash, instead asking the community to keep Lt. Alcorn and his family in our prayers.

“On behalf of every member of the Lafayette Police Department and the family of Lt. Todd Alcorn we ask you, the public, to keep our fellow officer in your prayers. Things are really difficult right now and out of respect for his family, we will not be releasing a statement today,” Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green said.

99.9 KTDY

