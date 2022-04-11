ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Gas Prices Falling in Minnesota, Nationally

By Jim Maurice
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- Gas prices continue to slowly fall. Gas Buddy says average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83....

1037theloon.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Economy#Americans#Covid
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gas Price
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
KCTV 5

Kansas City area gas prices fall over 10 cents in a week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a sudden change to recent trends, Kansas City area gas prices have fallen over 10 cents in the past week, a figure similar to decreases in national gasoline costs. Average gas prices in the Kansas City area have fallen 10.4 cents in the last...
TRAFFIC
WAAY-TV

GasBuddy: Huntsville gas prices start to fall

Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 9.4 cents in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville. The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 75.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.38 per gallon higher than a year ago.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WLFI.com

Gas prices fall slightly in Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) -- Indiana gas prices have fallen 7.3 cents in the last week. According to GasBuddy, the state is seeing an average of $4.16 a gallon. Statewide, prices are $1.46 higher per gallon than they were this time last year. The cheapest gas in the state was $3.49, while...
INDIANA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy