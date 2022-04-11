Gas Prices Falling in Minnesota, Nationally
UNDATED -- Gas prices continue to slowly fall. Gas Buddy says average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83....1037theloon.com
UNDATED -- Gas prices continue to slowly fall. Gas Buddy says average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83....1037theloon.com
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1