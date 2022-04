ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - It was not looking or feeling like spring earlier today as rain and wet snow showers moved across Western New York. There was even a minor coating of snow on the grassy surfaces in the higher elevations. However, the tide is set to turn as we head into the next 48 hours. A ridge of high pressure will slowly build in and that will bring drier, warmer air to Rochester.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO