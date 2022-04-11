ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

In the Heights comes to Mill Mountain Theatre starting Wednesday

By Gene Marrano
wfirnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWell before the phenomena of “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote another Tony...

wfirnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Arrest Made In Fatal Shoving Of Broadway Singing Coach Barbara Maier Gustern

Click here to read the full article. A suspect in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern is in police custody and was charged with manslaughter. Lauren Pazienza, 26, of Port Jefferson, Long Island, New York, turned herself in to New York police today. Pazienza is awaiting arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court. Pazienza, reportedly accompanied by an attorney, surrendered herself at the NYPD’s 10th Precinct in the Chelsea neighborhood where the attack took place. Police do not believe Pazienza and Gustern were acquainted, and have called the shoving random and unprovoked. The news comes just a day after New York...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mansionglobal.com

In the Heart of Manhattan’s Upper East Side, a Full-Floor Penthouse Offers City and Central Park Views

In Manhattan, This Full-Floor Penthouse Offers Central Park Views. This full-floor penthouse in a new condo tower by Steven Harris Architects, in the heart of the Upper East Side, offers walls of floor-to-ceiling casement-style windows facing out to four exposures, five en-suite bedrooms as well as a spacious library and two south-facing balconies.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

The world's skinniest skyscraper, an 85-story luxury building on Manhattan's Billionaire's Row with sweeping views of Central Park, is finally ready for residents to move in with prices ranging from $7.75 million for a STUDIO to $66M for the penthouse

The world's skinniest skyscraper is ready to throw open its doors to customers with fat wallets after squeezing itself into the ever-spiking New York City skyline. The 84-story Steinway Tower, or 111 West 57th Street, sits on Billionaires' Row in midtown Manhattan at approximately 1,428 feet tall - but just 57 feet wide.
Gothamist.com

Beloved Broadway singing coach dies after hard shove in Manhattan

Barbara Maier Gustern, a celebrated Broadway singing coach who worked with the likes of Debbie Harry, Justin Vivian Bond and Taylor Mac, has died after being shoved to the ground in Manhattan last week. She was 87. "Today, at 11:15 a.m., we have lost one of the brightest little flames...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Aspen Times

Red Sneakers for Oakley returns Wednesday to Aspen Mountain

The legacy of Oakley Debbs lives on with an afternoon event Wednesday atop Aspen Mountain, and all organizers ask is that attendees wear red. Oakley was just 11 years old when he had a fatal anaphylactic reaction from nut allergies during the Thanksgiving weekend of 2016 in Maine. The tragedy compelled his parents to launch a mission to draw more attention and awareness to the life-threatening allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis, creating the nonprofit Red Sneakers for Oakley. The color red is a big driver in the outreach; the active and athletic Oakley regularly wore red Puma sneakers when he played sports.
ASPEN, CO
CBS Denver

‘Tootsie’ The Musical Coming To Denver’s Buell Theatre

(CBS4) – It was a hit movie starting Dustin Hoffman, and now it’s a hit musical. “Tootsie” is on stage at the Buell Theatre March 29-April 10. The show tells the story of Michael Dorsey, an actor struggling to find work until he decides to reinvent himself as an actress—and lands the role of a lifetime. (credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade) “This show is really funny and you’re going to have a wonderful time. It’s a feel-good time where we have a lot of laughs,” says cast member Ashley Alexandra. “We get to make fun of ourselves but it’s also heartwarming. There’s...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Lancaster Online

Lyle Lovett coming to American Music Theatre this summer

Americana icon Lyle Lovett will be swinging through Lancaster this summer, with his Large Band in tow. Lovett will perform at the American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Tickets range from $59 to $79 and will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 18.
LANCASTER, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Stylish mystery coming to Art Center Theatre

A clever mystery/thriller will open Friday, March 25 at the Art Center Theatre for a three weekend run through April 10. “Something to Hide” by Leslie Sands is an ingenious thriller about an author who believes his wife (also his publisher) has run over his mistress in a car and killed her as she was leaving his cottage. They agree to dispose of the body rather than calling the police, and the rest of the play reveals the true relationship between husband and wife as a very ingenious detective is slowly but steadily closing the noose around them.
THEATER & DANCE
Fast Company

Swingers crazy golf is coming to New York City

Just in time for the first summer of what people hope will be relative normalcy, Swingers has announced that it will be opening its second U.S. location, this one in New York City. The “crazy golf” experience first came to America last year with a location in Washington, D.C. It...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy