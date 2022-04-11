In the Heights comes to Mill Mountain Theatre starting Wednesday

A clever mystery/thriller will open Friday, March 25 at the Art Center Theatre for a three weekend run through April 10. “Something to Hide” by Leslie Sands is an ingenious thriller about an author who believes his wife (also his publisher) has run over his mistress in a car and killed her as she was leaving his cottage. They agree to dispose of the body rather than calling the police, and the rest of the play reveals the true relationship between husband and wife as a very ingenious detective is slowly but steadily closing the noose around them.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 27 DAYS AGO