Tonight, showers through midnight. Gradual clearing late. Mid to upper 40s. Friday, sunny and warm. At the immediate coast in Rhode Island, around 60°, but a short drive North gets ya a temp around 70°. Locations close to the coast in the Bay will be near 70° except for Newport, Jamestown area. Still nice for all and with plenty of sunshine, looking good to close out the week. Friday night, cloudy. Mid to upper 40s.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 28 DAYS AGO