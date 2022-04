Doggie House Pet Shop is now open at 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, at The Shops at Willow Bend. The company breeds, raises and sells a variety of dogs with a focus on French and English bulldogs. The shop opened its new location in early March. Customers can visit the shop and play with the dogs before deciding whether to purchase, according to Doggie House ownership. The company website states that “although we do not breed every puppy sold, we take great pride in the devotion we have to ethically sourcing our puppies from all around the world.” 945-400-7286. www.doggiehouse.store.

