Local COVID Cases Remaining Low

New Jersey on Thursday reported another 14 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 996 positive tests as the state remains at “low” community levels of coronavirus based on CDC criteria. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed cases was dropped to 774 on Thursday, down 17% from a week ago and...
Just over two years have passed since the first cases of COVID-19 were detected in Eagle County back in March of 2020 and, thankfully, much has changed since then. Nearly all county residents are now vaccinated against COVID-19, according to statistics collected by Eagle County Public Health. Vail Health now has consistent access to monoclonal antibodies and antivirals proven to be effective in treating various strains of COVID-19.
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Wednesday reported 96 lab-confirmed influenza cases from last week, up from 60 the week prior. A total of 1,818 flu cases have been reported through Saturday, more than double the 733 reported at the same time last year. The past two influenza seasons have been much milder than the prior five-year average, when 10,651 cases had been reported at this time.
Mississippi’s spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to remain low across the state Friday, health officials reported. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 133 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday. The new cases reported on Friday bring the...
The Hartford community is stepping up for Ukraine. Officials are warning about cyberattacks. Vyne Restaurant in Middlebury is impacted by staffing shortages. A foreign cyberattack on computers in Plainfield is holding the community hostage.
Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been exposed to contaminated syringes last […]
The post A travel nurse leaves fears of hospital drug tampering across three states appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Comments / 0