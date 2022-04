Welcome to Friday Around the Planet, a roundup of some of the travel-related news and inspiration you might have missed over the past week. It’s not even the weekend yet but I’ve already binged three episodes of the new Netflix series Our Great National Parks hosted by former US President Barack Obama. Using breathtaking photography, the series transports you to protected lands on different continents to see all the spectacular wildlife it protects. From sloths who change color to surfing hippos, I’m hooked and have already added places like Tsingy De Bemaraha National Park to my "places I want to see it in real life" list.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 HOURS AGO