ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Lake George groups at odds over plan to use herbicide that targets milfoil

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fouMX_0f5Zk0UW00
Consultants survey Minerva Lake before applying herbicide to combat Eurasian watermilfoil in June 2020. The Lake George Park Commission (LGPC) is seeking Adirondack Park Agency approval to trial the herbicide ProcellaCOR EC in two dense patches of invasive Eurasian watermilfoil in Lake George.  Photo by Gwendolyn Craig

The Lake George Park Commission (LGPC) is seeking Adirondack Park Agency approval to trial the herbicide ProcellaCOR EC in two dense patches of invasive Eurasian watermilfoil in Lake George. After years of milfoil management, the expense is adding up and the results are discouraging. Park commissioners believe ProcellaCOR is the solution they’ve been looking for. Other environmental organizations are not so sure.

The two treatments would test the effectiveness of the herbicide in Lake George and, if successful, mark the beginning of an integrated milfoil management plan. The targeted infestations are both on the lake’s east side, in Blair’s Bay and Sheep Meadow Bay near Huletts Landing. (Due to town boundaries in the lake’s waters, both applications go through town of Hague.)

For over three decades, LGPC has used various methods to quell the invasive plant in Lake George, such as diver-assisted suction harvesting—where divers uproot the milfoil and feed it through a vacuum tube to be ejected onto a boat—and laying benthic mats to smother growth. Residents and businesses have seen boating, angling and swimming hampered by stands of invasive milfoil clouding the water. In 2021 nearly 68 tons of milfoil were removed from the lake, according to the Lake George Park Commission’s website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5kYP_0f5Zk0UW00
Screenshot of the application

Historically, annual management in Blair’s Bay has averaged $15,000-$20,000 per acre, according to the park commission. In contrast, the ProcellaCOR pilot treatments average $8,000 per acre. Executive Director David Wick said in a March meeting that the park commission believes ProcellaCOR is a cost-effective and ecologically beneficial solution to be used in “areas that have not responded well” to conventional management practices.

The LGPC is encouraged by the success of the only other Adirondack lake to be treated with ProcellaCOR. The town of Minerva struggled to suppress the Eurasian watermilfoil problem in its lake until in 2020 the APA granted their appeal to use the herbicide. There, a stretch of 41 acres was dosed with 8.73 gallons of ProcellaCOR. Within two weeks the milfoil disappeared. No Eurasian watermilfoil growth, save for a single stem, was found in a plant survey of Minerva Lake last summer administered by SOLitude Lake Management. Non-target plant growth rebounded, and three new species were identified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpHd4_0f5Zk0UW00
A member of A.E. Commercial Diving Services harvests milfoil in 2019 on Lake George. Photo by Mike Lynch

Questions about safety

Still, some environmental organizations have reservations about the use of an herbicide that has been registered by the EPA only since 2018.

The Lake George Association (LGA) feels ProcellaCOR is not a proper management tool for the lake. Chris Navitsky, LGA waterkeeper, believes there is a lack of conclusive research regarding ProcellaCOR’s full and long-term effects on native species including insects and other small animals that live at the bottom of the lake. He points to the EPA’s registration for the active ingredient in ProcellaCOR, florpyrauxifen-benzyl, which reads, “For freshwater benthic invertebrates, the submitted study showed toxicity at all of the levels tested, resulting in uncertainty regarding what level of [ProcellaCOR] in the environment would be below the threshold for toxicity.”

The EPA review describes ProcellaCOR as effective at much lower dosages and with minimal non-target impacts when compared to older herbicides. The maximum application rate permitted is far lower than the contaminants allowed for in the New York State Drinking Water Standard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oToIB_0f5Zk0UW00
Screenshot of the application

Risk to native plants

Though it might be safer than its predecessors, ProcellaCOR still harms other species besides Eurasian watermilfoil.

Native milfoils showed they were nearly as sensitive to ProcellaCOR EC as Eurasian watermilfoil, according to a technical summary by environmental management firm SePro. Several kinds of water lily, including watershield and yellow water lily, also had temporary reactions to the herbicide. While there are no species of water lily in the pilot sites, there is a native milfoil.

Alternate-flower watermilfoil (Myriophyllum alterniflorum) was detected in Blair’s and Sheep Meadow bays, initial plant surveys found. M. alterniflorum is on New York State’s rare and endangered species list and is common in Lake George. In response to concerns about native milfoil, Wick said in the March meeting that the DEC was not worried the ProcellaCOR pilot applications would wipe out native milfoil from the lake. He said the treatment covers 4 acres in a lake of 28,000 acres, and that annual surveys following ProcellaCOR application will check for native plant regrowth.

The LGA does not share the park commission’s confidence. Navitsky reads from the EPA permit registering ProcellaCOR as an herbicide to be used in “slow-moving/quiescent waters with little or no continuous outflow”—a description he says does not match Lake George, which is a deep oligotrophic lake. He fears the current would disperse the herbicide far beyond the confines of the treatment sites. Navitsky says the absence of Eurasian milfoil in the entirety of Minerva Lake—not just the areas dosed with ProcellaCOR—proves the herbicide cannot be isolated in one place. He worries about the consequences to non-target species and says even though native milfoil is widespread in Lake George, it is still endangered and should be protected.

The LGA’s claim that ProcellaCOR will cause harm by spreading throughout the lake, the Park Commission said, does not consider the fact that the herbicide would become highly diluted in lake water. As for concerns about ProcellaCOR’s suitability in the moving waters of the lake, the park commission emphasizes the pilot sites have been visited and approved by APA and DEC staff, as well as a member of SOLitude Lake Management.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNmVX_0f5Zk0UW00
Eurasian watermilfoil. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig

Navitsky, the waterkeeper, is not alone in his concerns. 88% of the comments submitted during the APA’s public comment period spoke against ProcellaCOR use in Lake George. Commenters say they feel there are too many unknowns to justify applying the herbicide without further study. Many commenters worry the herbicide will compromise drinking water supply and harm the ecosystem.

Adirondack Council Director of Communications John Sheehan said until there is robust evidence proving the herbicide is safe over the long term, the Council will continue to support things like more vigilant control of boat launches instead. “It is unlikely that you will hear an endorsement for any herbicide chemical treatment from the organization just because of our long-term concerns over long-term impacts,” Sheehan said. “There are no pesticides or herbicides that are considered to be 100% safe by any government entity.”

The Adirondack Lakes Alliance supports the Lake George pilot treatments. Executive Director Scott Ireland says the decision to hand-harvest or use ProcellaCOR isn’t “an either-or solution. It’s all part of a comprehensive solution to fighting this.”

Likewise, Wick told commissioners at a municipal briefing in March, “We’re not looking to replace our current diver-assisted methods solely with ProcellaCOR,” and that the herbicide is “another tool in the toolbox.”

The DEC has already granted the park commission a permit to use the herbicide. Now the commission awaits the APA’s verdict. The decision is likely to arrive at the next APA meeting on Thursday. Following endorsement, application would occur in early June of this year. With a treatment area of approximately 8 acres, the process should be completed in a single day.

Dana Holmlund holds a degree in environmental studies and creative writing from SUNY Potsdam and is interested in the interaction between science and human society in the Adirondacks. She enjoys reading, outdoor recreation, and playing music.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the proposed herbicide test site locations and to correct references to the park commission.

Water updates

Sign up for the “Water Line” newsletter, with weekly updates about pollution, climate change and development’s impacts on the Adirondacks’ lakes, rivers and streams.

Comments / 1

Related
Adirondack Explorer

State water managers take steps to ward off round goby

Champlain canal system locks to remain open for now. State officials recently outlined plans to prevent the invasive round goby fish from reaching Lake Champlain, stopping short of promising to close a lock on the canal system as some environmental groups requested. The state Department of Environmental Conservation and Canal...
POLITICS
WWLP

Lake George hotel puts flooding issues to bed

Of the many village businesses positioned right by Lake George, one has seen more water than just what the lake can provide. This week, the business owner is - hopefully - ending a nearly 11-year battle to keep his parking lot dry.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Lake George mayor requests hotel housing for J-1 students

Lake George's mayor wants hotel housing for international student workers in the village this summer. NewsChannel 13's media partners at The Post-Star report Lake George Mayor Bob Blais has requested more than 75 rooms from local businesses to house J-1 students. In the past, many students were not able to...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Calls for salt-free roads

Task force hears from property owners at meeting in Lake Placid. After closing on a property on Upper St. Regis Lake last year, John Donovan noticed the trees on the property were not healthy. Well tests revealed an ugly truth about some Adirondack dream homes. “Not only was the water...
LAKE PLACID, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minerva, NY
Lake George, NY
Government
City
Long Lake, NY
City
Lake George, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Echo Cliff hike offers trail to Panther Mountain ‘summit’

Echo Cliff at Panther Mountain is a short trek with a steep climb that pays off with a rewarding view of the southern Adirondacks. Panther Mountain—not to be confused with the Adirondacks’ other Panther Mountain near Tupper Lake—overlooks Piseco Lake in the town of Arietta in Hamilton County. The trail to and from Echo Cliff is 1.2 miles round trip with an elevation gain of 670 feet. It is a hike best labeled moderate. It is a local favorite, especially in the summer, and is accessible via a short walk from three state campgrounds: Little Sand Point, Poplar Point, and Point Comfort. The trailhead is located between Little Sand Point and Point Comfort.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Following the funding for water projects

Federal money, state bond act offer hope for communities in need of infrastructure updates. Less than 18 months after the town of St. Armand built a $5.2 million wastewater treatment plant in 2017, state officials directed town leaders to improve it. The town is still looking for the money. Town...
ESSEX, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Budget wins for the forest preserve, environment

State budget includes $8M for Adirondacks, Catskills visitor safety and wilderness. The Adirondacks and Catskills are slated for $8 million for visitor safety and wilderness protection in the $220 billion state budget legislators passed on Saturday. The money will come from out of the $400 million environmental protection fund, which...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Herbicides#Lgpc#Adirondack Park Agency#Ec#Eurasian#Blair S Bay
Adirondack Explorer

New fishing regulations start April 1

Changes intended to streamline rules across the state. New freshwater fishing regulations from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will take effect April 1. The changes come after review of public comments on draft proposals submitted earlier this year. All of the new regulations reflect the input...
HOBBIES
Adirondack Explorer

Reservations to High Peaks gateway resume May 1

A reservation system tested last year at the Adirondack Mountain Reserve in Keene will resume May 1 with no changes, state officials announced today. Those wishing to hike on the AMR’s 27 miles of trails and pathways to popular High Peaks-area destinations will need an online account at hikeamr.org to reserve one of 70 daily spots.
KEENE, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Loons encounter unlikely threat: ice￼

Missed migration cues cause some birds to get stuck. The call of the loon holds great meaning for many in the Adirondacks. To some, it is an ethereal sound like a lurking spirit. Or harks back to childhood memories. Or perhaps it is a symbol for the wilderness as a whole evoking reverence and mystery. Their iconic yodel can be all of those things, and more.
ANIMALS
Adirondack Explorer

Slicing through Split Rock Wild Forest

As the waves washed ashore, oval-shaped chunks of ice shifted on the water’s surface. The shapes resembled fish scales, and the slow movement had a serpent-like quality. On this crisp March day, the chilled water of Lake Champlain had a beautiful but ominous character. Spring conditions can be like...
ESSEX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Adirondack Explorer

State opens climate justice discussion

Adirondack public meeting to take place May 10 in Tupper. In June of 2020, the Department of Environmental Conservation announced the Climate Justice Working Group to steer the implementation of New York’s ambitious Climate Act, passed in 2018. Now, the working group is asking the public to review and comment on their determination of areas in most need of state-assisted support to face climate and environmental-related problems.
POLITICS
Adirondack Explorer

Local leaders ‘declare victory’ in funding for Adirondacks

State budget to arrive with Adirondack Park projects, $4.2 billion environmental bond act. Environmental organizations praised funding for Adirondack Park initiatives, a $4.2 billion environmental bond act and $400 million environmental protection fund slated to be in the state’s $220 billion budget, though lawmakers were still debating and voting into the afternoon on Friday.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Mountain Club outlines plans for Cascade

ADK’s new space will open to the public next month, in a limited capacity for now. Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK) purchased Cascade Ski Center, a Nordic facility with a 200-acre property on Route 73 outside Lake Placid, for $2.5 million in January. With the purchase finalized and transfer of property nearly complete, ADK officials are working on the next phase: planning the future of the property.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

608
Followers
658
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy