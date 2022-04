LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Staff and students in the Los Angeles Unified School District will be able to remove their masks indoors starting Wednesday as the district aligns with the state and county’s guidance on face coverings. “Suffice it to say at this point, that based on improved conditions in our community and certainly in our school system as a result of the proactive measures adopted by this board, have led to conditions that have allowed for the significant relaxation of existing protocols,” LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told the Board of Education Tuesday. “We continue to be guided by science and...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO