ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

U.S. teens recruited to drive migrants from Mexican border

By Andrew Hay, Nathan Frandino, Adria Malcolm
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

SUNLAND PARK, N.M., April 11 (Reuters) - Seventeen-year-old Santi sits in his car outside shops in Sunland Park, New Mexico, watching a pulsing blue dot on his mobile telephone.

Human smugglers have hired him to pick up migrants here, less than a mile from the Mexican border, and take them to nearby El Paso, Texas.

His shiny red mobile phone pings every 15 seconds. He and the migrants share locations, as a contact on the U.S. side messages instructions.

The high schooler with a high-fade haircut is among a growing number of U.S. teenagers in communities from Texas to California recruited to transport migrants crossing the Southwest border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Around one in four drivers caught smuggling migrants last year in the Sunland Park-Santa Teresa area were children, most U.S. citizens living locally, according to U.S. Border Patrol, which began recording the juvenile driver data in fiscal year 2021.

Mexican youth have long guided migrants into the United States. Recruiters tell both Mexican and U.S. teens they are unlikely to face legal consequences because they are minors, according to around two dozen government and law enforcement officials, attorneys, migrant advocates and local residents Reuters spoke to.

U.S. children as young as 14 learn of the work from social media and friends and transport mainly Mexican adults.

The young drivers can earn hundreds of dollars per migrant, and locals jokingly call them "Ubers." Some see it as a way to get ahead in Sunland Park, a working-class town with three times the national poverty rate where a third of residents are under 18 and many children live with grandparents.

But the job can be dangerous and federal authorities in New Mexico appear keen to crack down on the juvenile drivers.

Teen drivers tend to flee at high speed when officers try to stop them, according to Border Patrol officials. That can lead to pursuits by Border Patrol and crashes.

GOOD DAY FOR PICKUPS

Santi is parked about 900 feet west of a white and green U.S. Border Patrol pickup. The migrants are hiding in the desert around 1,000 feet south.

Smuggling groups in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, took advantage of a cloudy night to push migrants across rocky Mount Cristo Rey where there is no border barrier.

U.S. agents in helicopters struggle to see migrants through clouds, and strong winds may be stopping their drones from flying, according to Santi.

"It's a good day for pickups," said the teen, who asked to be identified only as Santi and that his vehicle details not be disclosed because ferrying migrants is illegal.

Field agents check migrants' phones for information and pass it to anti-smuggling units looking for drivers, group leaders and local "stash houses" where migrants wait before travel.

Gerardo Galvan, the patrol agent in charge of the Sunland Park area, noticed the rise in juvenile drivers in 2021 after a 14-year-old fled agents and crashed into a Border Patrol van.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SFffW_0f5ZXCkG00
Maria, whose last name she didn’t want used, shows her property where she says migrants hide as they await rides in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., March 23, 2022. Picture taken March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

"They're told that if they go fast enough we're going to stop pursuing them," Galvan said.

Galvan said he was working with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to charge juvenile drivers.

The office of the federal defender in Las Cruces represented four minors for migrant smuggling in the first few months of 2022 after six cases in all of 2021, according to Assistant Federal Public Defender Amanda Skinner.

Unless the child has been in trouble before, the majority of juvenile cases result in probation until the age of 21, she said.

"We don't typically see higher-ups charged. The vast majority of our cases are drivers," said Skinner.

CRIMINALIZED YOUTH

Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea sees no easy fix to the juvenile driver problem. Meanwhile, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden expects another record-breaking year for migrant arrests on the southwest border. A COVID-era policy that blocked most asylum claims is set to lift in May.

"The last thing we want to do is criminalize our youth," said Perea, whose town provides work opportunities for teenagers and is planning an outreach program to deter drivers.

For activists like Irma Cruz, teen drivers are caught between the multi-billion-dollar human smuggling business and the U.S. government's policy to "militarize" the border as a deterrence.

"They're easy prey, and they're being used," said Cruz, campaign director for Border Network for Human Rights, an immigration advocacy group that also educates border residents on civil rights.

Of greatest concern are incidents such as when an El Paso 18-year-old crashed his sedan crammed with 10 people after being chased by Border Patrol in 2020. Four local teens and three migrants were killed.

The American Civil Liberties Union and U.S. lawmakers are calling on Border Patrol to only chase suspects at high speed if they believe a violent felony has been committed.

"If Border Patrol itself knows that such a high percentage of the drivers of these vehicles in particular areas are children being recruited in this way, then that should hedge against them conducting these types of dangerous vehicle pursuits," said ACLU lawyer Shaw Drake.

Galvan said agents attempting to stop a vehicle did not know whether the driver was a child or adult. He said agents are not to engage in pursuits around schools and in residential areas at busy times of day, and must receive permission from a supervisor to continue a chase.

Santi has transported migrants for a year and has been stopped by Border Patrol but never charged. He knows the stakes will be higher once he is 18.

When the parked Border Patrol truck drives off down McNutt Road, Santi heads toward a migrant rendezvous.

"I don't want to go to jail for this," he says.

Reporting by Andrew Hay, Nathan Frandino and Adria Malcolm in Sunland Park, New Mexico; Editing by Donna Bryson and Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 285

Sherry Keenan
1d ago

Shouldn't matter the age human trafficking is illegal and their should be serious consequences for it no matter of age. Like you lose your license for life and parents pay.

Reply(29)
286
t.c.
1d ago

There you go, the activists being soft on crime and coddling criminals. How can you have an effective border patrol if your banning pursuits

Reply(13)
162
John Cullen
1d ago

anyone who becomes a victim of these illegal aliens in this country should be allowed to file criminal charges against brandon and harris for them aiding and abetting in the crime.. enough is enough citizens.. take back the house and the senate in Nov. .. then impeach brandon.. harris and pelosi. then take the white house in 2024.. hire tens of thousands of border agents to scour the country and return all of those who illegally came across our borders.. TIME TO TAKE BACK OUR COUNTRY...

Reply(15)
90
Related
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
Fox News

Mexican cartels 'invading' US, 'taking over' cities: Former DEA special agent

Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz said Mexican cartels are "invading" the United States Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." The cartels are "invading our country," he told host Jesse Watters. "They're taking over our cities. They're building up market share. They have an ongoing marketing campaign to maximize profits like any other business operation. And they do not care about the death of our kids."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Border Patrol#Ciudad Juarez#Mexican
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
ACLU
Vice

A Cartel Firefight Just Turned a US-Mexico Border Town Into a War Zone

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — For at least three hours early Monday, the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, just across from Laredo, Texas, was paralyzed by a ferocious shootout between alleged members of Cartel del Noreste and the Mexican authorities. Locals reported several gunfights on social media happening simultaneously...
LAREDO, TX
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iheart.com

Security Camera Captures Pair Of Entities Descending From Sky In Mexico

A security camera captured what appears to be a pair of entities descending from the sky before frightening a group of dogs. According to reports, the video was recorded in San Vicente Chicoloapan in late February and surfaced online late last week. Two slightly transparent forms slowly float down from...
AMERICAS
Reuters

Reuters

401K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy