Gas Prices Falling in Minnesota, Nationally

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
UNDATED -- Gas prices continue to slowly fall. Gas Buddy says average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83....

Thunderstorms, Snow Possible this Week in Minnesota

UNDATED -- A strong storm system will impact the region Tuesday through Friday with multiple hazards possible. Thunderstorms are expected Tuesday evening and overnight, with a second chance for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening for eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible Tuesday evening...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

