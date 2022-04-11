ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tropical storm Megi hits Philippines, leaving at least 25 dead

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

MANILA, April 11 (Reuters) - Philippine authorities said on Monday at least 25 people had died in landslides and floods caused by tropical storm Megi as it hit the eastern and southern coasts of the Southeast Asian country.

The storm made landfall on Sunday with sustained winds of up to 65 kilometres (40 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 80 kph (49 mph). Megi is the first storm to hit the archipelago this year, which sees around 20 such storms annually.

In the eastern province of Leyte, the bodies of 22 people were recovered after being buried under a landslide, Joemen Collado, police chief of Baybay city, told reporters.

The national disaster agency, which has also said three people had died in the southern Davao region, said the reported casualties are still subject to verification.

"There were landslides in communities and then some of the victims were swept by floods," Collado said, adding that rescue operations are ongoing as at least six more people are missing.

Images shared by the local fire bureau on Monday showed rescuers wading through near partially submerged homes and digging for survivors in a landslide-hit area.

Tropical storm Megi is expected to weaken to 45 km per hour and move back out over sea on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Approaching Storm Front Fueling Up On Tropical Moisture From Hawaii

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An approaching weather system was pulling in topic moisture from a plume originating south of Hawaii Saturday, bringing the promise of significant Sunday showers to drought parched Northern California. While the rain totals will not be enough to break the region’s drought cycle, forecasters predicted it would dump from a quarter of inch to an inch of rain across the Bay Area. “Total rain amounts should average 0.25-0.5″ for most areas,” the National Weather Service said. “1-2 inches is possible in the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia mountains with isolated higher amounts. Periods of moderate rain...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Landslides#Manila#Police#Extreme Weather#Southeast Asian
The Independent

Multi-vortex tornado strikes New Orleans leaving one dead as severe storm envelops the south

At least one person has been killed after a multi-vortex tornado touched down in New Orleans on Tuesday night, ripping roofs off homes, downing power lines and flipping cars. Harrowing footage showed the gigantic funnel scything across the city sky, part of a “volatile” storm system that has already caused widespread damage across the American South.The Associated Press reported that one person was killed and multiple people are injured, while the New Orleans’ parish of St Bernard was left without power. “There are houses that are missing,” New Orleans sheriff James Pohlmann told The New York Times. “One landed...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy