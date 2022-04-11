ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

19-year-old killed, 1 other injured in Hill District shooting

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A 19-year-old was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District Sunday night.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue around 10:10 p.m. for multiple ShotSpotter alerts and 911 calls.

Officers were directed to an apartment where a man was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Medical Examiner’s office said the man, 19-year-old Kane Hines, died around three hours later at the hospital.

While investigating at the scene, police said they were notified of a person who showed up at a hospital, who was also shot on Bedford Avenue.

Witnesses told police they saw a group of men leave the scene shortly after hearing gunshots.

Pittsburgh police are still investigating.

