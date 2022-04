Open source apps offer Android users excellent alternatives to their mainstream competitors. Notably, as their source code is accessible to anyone, savvy users can see exactly what's going on under the hood. And even though open source apps can track you, it is impossible to do this without the users' knowledge. There's also more community involvement with open source projects. The most popular open source apps are regularly vetted by users, to ensure a high quality is maintained.

CELL PHONES ・ 27 DAYS AGO