A 19-year-old Everton fan has been handed a four-year football banning order after admitting to assaulting Aston Villa's Matty Cash with a plastic bottle thrown from his seat. Roger Tweedle has also been given an eight-week suspended jail sentence and 100 hours community service after he hurled a bottle of Lucozade towards Villa players as they celebrated a goal near the end of the first half of the Premier League match at Goodison Park on January 22.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 DAYS AGO