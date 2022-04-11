ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm week ahead starting today; rain possible

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

Today will be warm following a cold start, and there are a couple of chances for rain before the holiday weekend.

Today will start off cool before temperatures rise near 60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ul9b4_0f5Ygm9S00

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Jon Cubit says temperatures will soar into the 70s on Tuesday but there could be a chance for rain in the morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVYEL_0f5Ygm9S00

Wednesday is also expected to be warm with temps in the low 60s.

Thursday could see another chance for rain, but temperatures will be warm in the low 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KcswS_0f5Ygm9S00

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High of 59.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers. Low of 45

TUESDAY: Warmer AM showers, PM sun. High of 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm high of 64.

THURSDAY : Warmer. PM thunderstorm chance. High of 72.

GOOD FRIDAY/PASSOVER: Mostly Sunny, warm. High of 64.

SATURDAY/ SECOND NIGHT OF PASSOVER : Partly sunny. Rain chance late. High of 60.

EASTER SUNDAY : Cooler with sun & clouds. High of 55.

News 12

News 12

